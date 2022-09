Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, LATREL DENZEL

1282 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ALEXANDER, QUINTUS T

107 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

710 WOODWORTH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ASH, GARY WAYNE

2902 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



BROWNER, OLIVIA MICHELE

702 NORTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37418

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY

8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL

1011 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM

2653 BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD ELLABELL, 31308

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CARTER, TYLER JASON

1138 BRIDLEMINE DR FUQUAY VARINA, 27526

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS BURNING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COMBS, MICHAEL THOMAS

PO BOX 441 SODDY DAISY, 374155702

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL

1512 S HOLTZCLAW AV CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE 39170417



DAVIS, MURIEL LASHUN

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37434

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ENGLAND, BRADLEY EDWARD LEVI

3648 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



ENGLISH, RODNEY E

3917 ZENIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



FITTEN, RICHARD JOE

1910 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064219

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRISHAM, JULIE RANDALL

630 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



HAKE, HANNAH ELIZABETH

3338 CENTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

424 KINGSRIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

11490 DOLLY POND RD.

BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJOHNSON, JOSEPH DEAST 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTJOSEPH, DESHON BRENDON601 JAMES ST LOT 64 ROSSVILLE, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LEDFORD, JAMES DAVID LEE1055 CAROL JEAN TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEE, ELIZABETH ANN4307 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYLEMAY, CRAIG ALBERT27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOWE, TAINEESHIA V706 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LYONS, JAYLA ANN829 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112224Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (DOR 21000169/FTA)MARSH, GREGORY LEBRON2201 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063857Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RATLIFF, MYAISHA ARIEL2005 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD3301 NAVAJO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUIZ, JOSE JAVIER402 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSANDS, ANTONIO DEMETRIUS4426 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER11440 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARYSIMPSON, STEVEN LYNN12175 REED SIMPSON RD NORTHPORT, 35475Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONSIMS, CEAIRA GENELLA2526 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATORAN, ADRAIN D2001 S LYERLY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUPCHURCH, CHARLENE N365 FIRE DEPARTMENT RD Allons, 385413023Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICWILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN JACQIS720 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112025Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOFFORD, DERRIOS5947 CONGRESS LN HARRISON, 373414911Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVING