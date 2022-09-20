Marie Mott, who lost the City Council District 8 runoff election last Thursday by 70 votes, has filed a challenge with the election office.

She is asking that the Election Commission not certify the election at its meeting on Wednesday morning.

The top votegetter, interim Councilwoman Marvene Noel, was set to be sworn into office for the upcoming term at tonight's (Tuesday) City Council meeting.

Ms. Mott cited support for her opponent from certain city officials as being in violation of the state's Little Hatch Act.

Mayor Tim Kelly was among city officials endorsing Ms. Noel.

Election officials who received the complaint from Ms. Mott advised her that she needed to file it in Chancery Court.

Malarie Marsh, who finished third in the August primary and who later endorsed Ms. Mott for the runoff, also filed a complaint with the election office.

She said while she was working as a volunteer for the Mott campaign on Thursday "I had to show several people at Avondale and Carver Center where to go vote because they was being turned around and told they couldn't vote because they was in District 9. I looked at voters cards. They lived in District 8 and should have been allowed to vote."

