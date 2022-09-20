 Tuesday, September 20, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Marie Mott Asks Election Commission Not To Certify Results Of Runoff Election; Cites State's Little Hatch Act

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Marie Mott, who lost the City Council District 8 runoff election last Thursday by 70 votes, has filed a challenge with the election office.

She is asking that the Election Commission not certify the election at its meeting on Wednesday morning.

The top votegetter, interim Councilwoman Marvene Noel, was set to be sworn into office for the upcoming term at tonight's (Tuesday) City Council meeting.

Ms. Mott cited support for her opponent from certain city officials as being in violation of the state's Little Hatch Act.

Mayor Tim Kelly was among city officials endorsing Ms. Noel.

Election officials who received the complaint from Ms. Mott advised her that she needed to file it in Chancery Court.

Malarie Marsh, who finished third in the August primary and who later endorsed Ms. Mott for the runoff, also filed a complaint with the election office.

She said while she was working as a volunteer for the Mott campaign on Thursday "I had to show several people at Avondale and Carver Center where to go vote because they was being turned around and told they couldn't vote because they was in District 9.  I looked at voters cards. They lived in District 8 and should have been allowed to vote."

Here is the section of state law cited:

2010 Tennessee Code
Title 2 - Elections
Chapter 19 - Prohibited Practices
Part 2 - Offenses by Public Officers and Employees (?Little Hatch Act?)
2-19-202 - Interference with election or nomination.

2-19-202. Interference with election or nomination.

 

(a)  It is unlawful for any public officer or employee to use such person's official position, authority or influence to interfere with an election or nomination for office or directly or indirectly attempt to intimidate, coerce or command any other officer or employee to vote for or against any measure, party or person, or knowingly receive or pay assessments of any kind or character for political purposes or for election expenses from any other officer or employee.

(b)  It is the intent of this section to prohibit any political intimidation or coercion of any public officer or employee.

 

[Acts 1972, ch. 740, § 1; T.C.A., § 2-1937.]  


September 20, 2022

Burelbachs Were Only Residents Of House At 510 W. Fourth On Cameron Hill

September 20, 2022

Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure

September 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Sleeping On Street Is Startled By Men Walking By; Woman Calls Police When She Can’t Find Her Keys


Major Martin Joachim Burelbach and May Burelbach were the only occupants of a house they built at the top of Fourth Street high on the side of Cameron Hill. They lived nearby at 236 Arcadia Ave.,

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing

A woman at Young Life, 757 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., told police she had received permission from an employee and was asleep in front of the business when she was startled awake as two males



Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find

Roy Exum: Mammaw & The Queen

My morning readings have increasingly included much about Queen Elizabeth II since her death on Sept. 8 and prior to her funeral on Monday, it became clear the one mortal or "commoner," I can compare her to during my lifetime is my grandmother, the late Elizabeth McDonald. "Mammaw" was the Godliest woman who I've known. Just like the Queen, "Mammaw" embodied Christ in a way that,

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime.

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday's football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press' weekly top 25 poll. It's the Vols' highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus


