Bank On Gunbarrel Road Is Robbed At Gunpoint

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
A man held a clerk at gunpoint at a bank in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident at 3:27 p.m.

The gun was not discharged during the robbery. No employees were injured.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police were viewing video footage of the holdup.

First Citizens Bank is located at 1611 Gunbarrel Road.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.


Burelbachs Were Only Residents Of House At 510 W. Fourth On Cameron Hill

Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure


Major Martin Joachim Burelbach and May Burelbach were the only occupants of a house they built at the top of Fourth Street high on the side of Cameron Hill. They lived nearby at 236 Arcadia Ave., ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing ... (click for more)



Opinion

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mammaw & The Queen

My morning readings have increasingly included much about Queen Elizabeth II since her death on Sept. 8 and prior to her funeral on Monday, it became clear the one mortal or “commoner,” I can compare her to during my lifetime is my grandmother, the late Elizabeth McDonald. “Mammaw” was the Godliest woman who I’ve known. Just like the Queen, “Mammaw” embodied Christ in a way that, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday’s football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ weekly top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus ... (click for more)


