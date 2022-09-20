Bank On Gunbarrel Road Is Robbed At Gunpoint

A man held a clerk at gunpoint at a bank in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident at 3:27 p.m.

The gun was not discharged during the robbery. No employees were injured.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police were viewing video footage of the holdup.

First Citizens Bank is located at 1611 Gunbarrel Road.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.