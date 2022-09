Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BABBS, JULIAN ISAIAH

6505 BALLARD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BASS, KAHALIL R

2514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BLACKMON, BRYAN KEITH

1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063135

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN

5951 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, BUTCH EDWARD

482 GREEN LAKE CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAMOCHO-HERNANDEZ, CARLOS ALBERTO

10914 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURIDEAVER, VERNON JOHN9311 BILL READ ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DEKALB COUNTYERMER, SAMANTHA D1417 MACK SMITH ROAD APT 227 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE9311 BILL REED RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GONZALEZ-VELASCO, JOSE LUIS1792 W. BEDFORD LOOP APT 1 FAYETVILLE, 72701Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRAHAM, DANEKQUA L2514 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 Delong Ave Chattanooga, 374101224Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054720Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHENDERSON, ERICA FAEYHANEA4008 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101611Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHINES, ROBERT EDWARDHOMELESS MONTEREY, 385745012Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUDSON, MITCHELL L6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTJOHNSON, JEREMY RAY219 TIMBERKNOLL #128 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTLABANOWITZ, JOHN DAVID4704 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162329Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDFORD, AUSTIN RYANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYBURGLARYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMELTON, JEFFREY TREVOR3888 ROLLING BROOK CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERMILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN3180 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37353Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYBURGLARYMORGAN, SABRINA GAIL8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)NEALY, SADE D201 EADS ST APT 346 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENEWMAN, KANE KERWYN3535 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEREZ YONETON, ELIMBER2113 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAY, ERIC LEVON3219 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTREED, SHERRI BOWEN4908 BAL HABOUR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLEDGE, TAURIS L201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULTSMART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL7010 West Henry Ave Ruskin, 33604Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTEVENSON, BRUCE MONROEUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAYLOR, JOHNATHAN ANDREW7735 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVELAZAQUEZ SOTO, MAINER433 E 16 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWVERHULST, MCKEENA2263 LOWER RIVER ROAD NW CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARD, STEVEN BRIAN4603 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWATKINS, KEITH M469 SHERWOOD FOREST DDRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWATTS, MADYSEN ELIZABETH3899 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWEST, ALISHA NICOLE7304 FAYE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211628Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWHITAKER, DOUGLAS JAMES215 CHERL STREET RED BANK, 374151836Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGWICKS, DAVID PAUL3798 SUGAR GROVE VALLEY RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY