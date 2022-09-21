Charles Paty Chosen By County Commission As Magistrate

The County Commission voted Wednesday to name attorney Charles Paty as a magistrate.

He replaces Andrew Basler, who resigned effective Sept. 11 to join the district attorney's office.

On the first ballot, attorney Paty got seven votes. Voting for Micah Juster were Commissioners Lee Helton, Warren Mackey and David Sharpe. Chairman Chip Baker voted for Elizabeth Schmidt.

There were six candidates who made presentations before the commission on Monday afternoon.

The magistrates set bonds and sign warrants at the jail.