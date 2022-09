Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 MATHIS, TI'ON D UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 09/21/2022

True Bills:



314447 1 ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/21/2022

314448 1 BAGWELL, DAVID H POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314448 2 BAGWELL, DAVID H SPEEDING 09/21/2022314448 3 BAGWELL, DAVID H DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314449 1 BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/21/2022314449 2 BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE CRIMINAL SIMULATION 09/21/2022314450 1 BONNER JR, SAVELT DEMON ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY 09/21/2022314450 2 BONNER JR, SAVELT DEMON RESISTING ARREST 09/21/2022314451 1 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD EVADING ARREST 09/21/2022314451 2 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/21/2022314451 3 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES 09/21/2022314451 4 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD RECKLESS DRIVING 09/21/2022314451 5 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 09/21/2022314451 6 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD SPEEDING 09/21/2022314452 1 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 09/21/2022314452 2 BRANCH, KENNETH TODD FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 09/21/2022314454 1 JOHNSON, TREY THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/21/2022314454 2 JOHNSON, TREY IMPROPER USE OF EMERGENCY CALL 09/21/2022314453 1 BUCHANAN, JOSIAH ALEXANDER THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/21/2022314453 2 BUCHANAN, JOSIAH ALEXANDER IMPROPER USE OF EMERGENCY CALL 09/21/2022314455 1 BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/21/2022314455 2 BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN POSS. OF MARIHUANA FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314455 3 BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN THEFT OF FIREARM 09/21/2022314456 1 CLARK, CHRISTOPHER M DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/21/2022314456 2 CLARK, CHRISTOPHER M VANDALISM 09/21/2022314457 1 CURTIS, ELEANOR ROSE FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 09/21/2022314457 2 CURTIS, ELEANOR ROSE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314458 1 DICKEY, CARLOS JASON CRIMINAL SIMULATION 09/21/2022314458 2 DICKEY, CARLOS JASON CRIMINAL SIMULATION 09/21/2022314458 3 DICKEY, CARLOS JASON CRIMINAL SIMULATION 09/21/2022314459 1 EVERETT, MATTHEW DAWSON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314460 1 FLEMING, BRYANT LEE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/21/2022314461 1 FRANK, HEATHER DAWN THEFT OF MERCHANDISE 09/21/2022314461 2 FRANK, HEATHER DAWN RESISTING ARREST 09/21/2022314461 3 FRANK, HEATHER DAWN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT CONVICTION 09/21/2022314461 4 FRANK, HEATHER DAWN THEFT OF FIREARM 09/21/2022314462 1 FRANK, MORGAN LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 09/21/2022314462 2 FRANK, MORGAN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314463 1 HARDEN, COURTNEY WADE POSSESSION OF HANDGUN UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314463 2 HARDEN, COURTNEY WADE LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT 09/21/2022314463 3 HARDEN, COURTNEY WADE FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT 09/21/2022314463 4 HARDEN, COURTNEY WADE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 09/21/2022314463 5 HARDEN, COURTNEY WADE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314464 1 HARRIS, TROY THOMPSON THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/21/2022314465 1 HENLEY, RYAN TREY POSS OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314466 1 HIGGINS, JASON L POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314467 1 HOLLAND, ERIC L POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314467 2 HOLLAND, ERIC L POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/21/2022314467 3 HOLLAND, ERIC L POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/21/2022314468 1 JOHNSON, ALEX TYLER POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314468 2 JOHNSON, ALEX TYLER POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/21/2022314468 3 JOHNSON, ALEX TYLER POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON 09/21/2022314468 4 JOHNSON, ALEX TYLER POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/21/2022314469 1 JONES, REGINALD WAYNE POSS. OF COAINE FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314469 2 JONES, REGINALD WAYNE POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314469 3 JONES, REGINALD WAYNE POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314469 4 JONES, REGINALD WAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/21/2022314470 1 KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314471 1 LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES THEFT OF FIREARM 09/21/2022314471 2 LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES POSSESSING OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 09/21/2022314471 3 LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/21/2022314472 1 LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 09/21/2022314472 2 LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON EVADING ARREST 09/21/2022314472 3 LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/21/2022314472 4 LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314472 5 LEWIS, DEKOBE LEBRON DRIVING WRONG WAY ON A ONE WAY STREET 09/21/2022314473 1 MARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/21/2022314474 1 MCCAREY, CHRIS ARNOLD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314475 1 MORRIS, CHARLES KING THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/21/2022314475 2 MORRIS, CHARLES KING EVADING ARREST 09/21/2022314476 1 NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONYCONVICTION09/21/2022314477 1 NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ THEFT OF FIREARM 09/21/2022314478 1 OHARA, DOUGLAS EVADING ARREST 09/21/2022314479 1 PARKER, AMIE BROOK POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 09/21/2022314479 2 PARKER, AMIE BROOK POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 09/21/2022314479 3 PARKER, AMIE BROOK POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/21/2022314479 4 PARKER, AMIE BROOK FAILURE TO APPEAR 09/21/2022314480 1 RHINEHART, ERICA B DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 09/21/2022314481 1 SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 09/21/2022314481 2 SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM POSS OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 09/21/2022314481 3 SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/21/2022314481 4 SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 09/21/2022314482 1 WEAKLEY, TREY D DOMESTIC ASSAULT 09/21/2022314483 1 WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO THEFT OF PROPERTY 09/21/2022