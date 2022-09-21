Student Arrested After Altercation With SRO Outside Brainerd Recreation Center Wednesday

The School Resource officer for Brainerd High School was called to break up a fight outside of Brainerd Recreation Center at 1010 North Moore Road Wednesday at 12:58 p.m. The arriving SRO was able to locate the alleged suspect, age 15, of the fight and found the fight had already been broken up.

The SRO was attempting to get information about the altercation with the alleged suspect when she pushed past him and began to assault him, striking him several times in the face. The officer attempted to take her into custody but struggled to do so.

The SRO was eventually able to de-escalate the suspect and take her into custody.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for observation due to pre-existing medical conditions expressed by her family. She did not suffer any physical injuries from the physical altercation with the police.

Juvenile warrants have been obtained for the suspect for the offenses of assault and disorderly conduct.

An initial review of the video of the incident shows that the SRO acted within policy, said police. .



Victim: Female, 15