Police Blotter: Man Wants Police To Identify Minuscule Amount Of Marijuana; Random Man Steals Set Of Keys At Krystal

A man on Commerce Street called police wanting to verify if it was marijuana he found in one of his work vehicles. Police arrived and saw a minuscule amount of what appeared to be marijuana shake in the dash under the radio. Shortly after picking up the extremely small amount of possible marijuana, it crumbled in the officer’s fingertips. There was nothing for police to confiscate.

* * *

Police received a notification through dispatch that panhandlers were begging for money at the intersection of East Brainerd and Graysville Road. Upon arrival police saw a man walking in and out of traffic attempting to make contact with drivers. Police spoke to the man who identified himself and his friend, who was also panhandling. The man said they didn’t know their actions were illegal and left the scene.

* * *

A man on E. Polymer Drive told police he went out to his vehicle and found the front driver side window was broken out and his Glock 19x had been stolen out of his locked center console. The stolen firearm has been entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road. A Walmart associate said a black male had fled the store with merchandise that had not been paid for. The employee said the man got away with $120 worth of merchandise. The employee said they were unable to identify the suspect, however a report was needed for their files.

* * *

An employee at BASF Dispersions at 2120 Polymer Dr. had his Jeep broken into while at work. Police believe that the suspects were looking for weapons. The man said nothing was stolen from his Jeep. He did say his glove box drawer was damaged and his center counsel was also damaged.

* * *

A woman called police to report she had lost her cell phone at Hamilton Place at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. She wanted a police report because it was a free government phone and she wanted another one.

* * *

A woman on Camellia Drive said she was having issues again with a man and woman. The last time the police were out with this woman, she said the man had a gun. Police were not able to make contact with the white Nissan or either person. Police were able to determine that these three have been having issues. The woman has not been able to provide police with any real proof that the man has had a gun or threatened anyone with a gun. Police were able to determine that nothing had been taken at this time.

* * *

Police responded to Food City at 4510 Hwy. 58 where a Jeep Patriot was parked and a Ford Mustang's parking brake failed and rolled into the Jeep. Neither vehicle had a driver at the time. Both owners were given complaint cards.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder on Croll Court where a man said his girlfriend was not giving him his keys. The girlfriend gave the man his keys back and told him to leave, which he did.

* * *

A woman at Krystal at 2298 E. 23rd St. told police she had her vehicle and store keys together sitting on the counter inside of the store. An older white male, wearing a black shirt, black pants and sunglasses, entered the store, grabbed her keys, held them up and then left the store. The woman said the man got into a newer black Jeep displaying a white registration plate with black letters. The woman said she had never seen the individual before and did not have any type of altercation with him to prompt him to steal her keys. The woman said the store's key was also on her key ring. RTIC sent a photo taken of the suspect vehicle on E. 23rd Street, however the registration was not visible. The officer checked the area but did not locate the suspect’s vehicle.