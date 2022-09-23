Senator David Crews Takes Oath Of Office In Tennessee Senate

Joined by his family, State Senator David Crews took the oath of office on Wednesday in the Senate Chambers. Senator Crews was appointed by the McMinn County Commission to represent Senate District 9 for an interim period until Nov. 8, when a new senator is elected. The seat was left vacant in August when former State Senator Mike Bell retired early from the Senate to begin a new role with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.“I am honored to serve the people of the 9th Senate District, even for this short period of time,” said Senator Crews.“I will work hard for the citizens in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk Counties and fulfill the duties of the office. I will be available to help with state services in any way I can. I appreciate the McMinn County Commission for trusting me with this responsibility.”Crews is a former chairman of the McMinn County Commission.