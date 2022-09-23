 Friday, September 23, 2022 Weather

Senator David Crews Takes Oath Of Office In Tennessee Senate

Friday, September 23, 2022
Senator David Crews being sworn in by Court of Appeals Judge W. Neal McBrayer
Joined by his family, State Senator David Crews took the oath of office on Wednesday in the Senate Chambers. Senator Crews was appointed by the McMinn County Commission to represent Senate District 9 for an interim period until Nov. 8, when a new senator is elected. The seat was left vacant in August when former State Senator Mike Bell retired early from the Senate to begin a new role with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.  
 
“I am honored to serve the people of the 9th Senate District, even for this short period of time,” said Senator Crews.
“I will work hard for the citizens in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk Counties and fulfill the duties of the office. I will be available to help with state services in any way I can. I appreciate the McMinn County Commission for trusting me with this responsibility.”
 
Crews is a former chairman of the McMinn County Commission.
Senator Crews joined by his family at his desk on the floor of the Senate Chambers
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Unresponsive Woman Is Just Tired And Sleeping In Her Car; Woman Gets Paint On Her Car In Construction Zone

Police were notified of a woman sitting at the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road who appeared unresponsive. Police spoke with her and she said she had been sleeping in her car and was just tired. Police asked her if she had taken anything or if anything illegal was in the car. She said she had not taken anything but showed police where she had several small buds of marijuana. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Let Beck Resolution See The Light Of Day Again

I am very concerned with Commissioner Beck 's resolution that was tabled by the Hamilton County Commission this past Wednesday. This resolution would have defunded the Chattanooga Area Urban League of funding that was approved by the previous Hamilton County Commission last session. If this resolution is allowed to be reintroduced and passed, it will set a terrible precedent ... (click for more)

Hurry Up, Parkridge Hospital, And Build Soddy Daisy ER

I have lived in the Soddy Daisy area off and on since the 1980’s. Prior family members have farmed here since 1950. A few cows and chickens, and a life with minimal government is happiness to me. Soddy Daisy government is right sized, and embraces an attitude that they are here at the will of the people, not to bully and dictate as some municipalities do regularly. Disrespect, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Football Shut Out 31-0 At Illinois

The ninth-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and failed on a pair of redzone opportunities in route to a 31-0 blanking at Big Ten-member Illinois in front of 37,579 fans for the first Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history. Following the loss, Chattanooga moves to 3-1 (1-0 SoCon) on the year. Illinois improves to 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten) after picking ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week Four

This coming weekend will be a much better weekend of college football than last week. In picking SEC games in week three I was 13-13 which gives me a three week score of 36-3. That's a percentage of 92% which is my best start ever. Things will get tougher. Vanderbilt at Alabama This game has all the excitement of a middle school dance. Alabama is a huge favorite over Vandy ... (click for more)


