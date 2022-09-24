Man On Shallowford Road Struck And Killed By Vehicle Saturday Afternoon

Another pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday, this time in the 5900 block of Shallowford Road.

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on Saturday at 12:31 p.m.

Police were notified of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man deceased.

After further investigation, police found items belonging to the deceased and vehicle parts and concluded that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.