Police Blotter: Man Harasses Passengers Getting Off Bus At Greyhound Station; Man Has Credit Cards And $250 Cash Stolen From Unlocked Car

Officers responded to a disorder at the Greyhound bus station and found a man sitting on a curb across the street. An employee from the bus station told police the man was yelling at passengers as they got off the bus and at one point came onto the property. The employee said he wanted the man off the property and criminally trespassed. The man was informed that he was not allowed back on the premises and he complied without incident.



* * *

Police observed a Toyota Avalon (TN tag) parked in a city park at 500 N. Access Road, which closes at dark. Police made contact with a man and woman in the vehicle. The woman showed two possible warrants out of Collegedale. Police ran the warrants through info and they did not verify.

* * *

A woman on Hosea Lane told police the neighbor's dog was being loud and scaring her. Police observed that the dog was on a leash and could not cause any harm. While speaking with the woman, officers observed that she was heavily intoxicated. Police informed her that she could call McKamey Animal Center and provided her their number.

* * *

Officers observed a vehicle stopped on Douglas Street and asked a man why he was obstructing the roadway. The man said he saw a man lying on the ground and was checking to see if he was okay. He told police another person had walked by and touched the man, but he did not move, so he was worried about his well-being. Officers then made contact with the man on the ground and determined he was okay. Police instructed him to find somewhere else to stay, rather than the front door of the apartment complex, and he complied.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police saw a white van parked behind Han-Mi at 3103 Broad St. Recently, there have been used cooking oil thefts from restaurants involving vans and/or trucks. The vehicle displayed a Florida registration and belonged to a rental company. The vehicle was unoccupied. Police searched around the business and could not see any forced entry or anyone inside the business. The vehicle did not have anything illegal in plain view. Police will contact the business the next day to see if the vehicle belongs to them or if anything has been taken from the property.

Police contacted Enterprise to see who rented the vehicle. Enterprise gave police that name of the man who rented the vehicle.



* * *

A man told police he had his car parked overnight at the rear of the Staybridge Suites, 7015 Shallowford Road, and when he came outside that morning, it was gone. Police entered his vehicle into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman on Cain Avenue told police that morning she found her vehicle's tires slashed. She said that she slept over at her friend's house and parked her vehicle in front of the residence at approximately 9:15 p.m. the day before. According to the woman, her friend said that maybe a woman she knows is the suspect. She said that her friend and the woman apparently are having

some issues, but she did not give any details about it.

* * *

Management of a business on E. 3rd Street told police that a former employee who was terminated in August has returned to the business on two occasions and started a verbal disorder with store management. Police located the woman and informed her that if she returned to the store or on the property, such as the parking lot, she would be arrested for criminal trespassing.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue told police that when her husband woke up for work that morning, he found the doors to their vehicle opened and money taken from the center console. She said they last saw their van parked behind their house around 8 p.m. the day before, and when they woke up to leave around 9 a.m. that morning, the driver and passenger doors were open. She believes that the vehicle was unlocked. She said that $30 in cash was taken and a paper check for around $700 was also taken. She said that her husband has already contacted the bank to cancel the

check. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Long Drive told police she mailed check #1177 payable to EPB. She said she deposited the check in a mailbox outside of the East Brainerd Post Office. She said the check later cleared her Regions Bank account in the amount of $6,200.54, which is more than what she had in the account. She said as a result, her account is overdrawn by $3,000. She said Regions Bank has frozen the account. She said Regions Bank told her it will take up to 30 days to conduct their investigation and will take that long before they will return the money to her account. A copy of the check was given to police.

* * *

A man in an apartment on 4th Avenue told police someone took $179 out of his bank account using his debt card number. He said he does not know who would do this. No suspect information is known.

* * *

A man told police that sometime while parked at CSAS, 865 E. 3rd St., the day before, his wallet was stolen from his unlocked truck. In his wallet were miscellaneous ID's, credit/debit cards and $250 cash.