Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, KENDALL D

1150 COLLEGE AVE APT 4J BRONKS, 10456

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ARMOUR, ASHLEY DANIELLE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW

173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALIAS CAPIAS



BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL

514 HARWOOD DR.

RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)BUCKNER, ERICA FAITH300 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062133Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEWS, TIAJUANA NASHA3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD3019 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONFREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE6409 HUNTER ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARGARRETT, MYEISHA4082 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638588Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGETER, MARQUELL LEBRON843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONGOMEZ, JOSE O200 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051308Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUERTA, RAQUEL YSENIA2441 SOUTH EAST 18TH TALLAHASSEE, 32303Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKIEST, DEVIN EDWARD1248 PIERVE HILL RD DAYTON, 373215764Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKNIGHT, JUANITACHATT INN 23RD RM 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY3207 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUIKUNKOWSKI, KENNY J, 37826Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANG, AMANDA J904 FORREST VIEW PLACE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON3710 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMONROE, DAVIE FRANKLIN1 E 11TH ST APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNEELY, ALICIA R173 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH(SNOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL7314 COURAGE WAY, APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN3114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT ON POLICE(FORFEITURE CAPIAS)PEREZ-TERCERO, JUAN1506 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPITMON, WALTER2512 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POSEY, JOSHUA LEE6574 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, 374213734Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARBURGLARYPOTTER, MARCIE R5311 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRAINES, TYLER ALLEN135 MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISMRAMIREZ, JENNY RAQUEL364 NORTHGATE MALL DR HIXSON, 373436937Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE810 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRIGLER, DYLAN TAYLOR7207 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 373432471Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, JOHNNY RAY3107 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERSCOTT, DAYZUNIQUE L936 MOUNTAIN CRREK APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMPSON, AMBER ADALE119 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SOUCIE, ANDREW M3218 PARKER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191709Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSTRICKLAND, JARVIS DEWAYNE5167 HUNTER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37443Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHOMPSON, BARRY RAY13608 JONES GAP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMPSON, REBECCA ANN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHURMAN, HAYLEY R818 MANCHESTER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWAGGONER, RICKIE W727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE5535 CHANCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, JAWAN LATRAIL506 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWORLEY, JASON S1377 CEDAR LN RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWRIGHT, JASMINE DENISECALI1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022784Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGYOUNG, GEORGE HARRAIL7750 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT