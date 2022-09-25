Vols Knock Off Florida Gators, 38-33, To Start Season 4-0
 Sunday, September 25, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


18-Year-Old Shot In Chattanooga On Saturday Night

Sunday, September 25, 2022
An 18-year-old was shot in Chattanooga late Saturday night.
 
At 11:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.
 
Police were notified by a local hospital that a man walked into the ER with a gunshot wound.
 
The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life-threatening.
 
The investigation is ongoing.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.


September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 25, 2022

18-Year-Old Shot In Chattanooga On Saturday Night

September 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away ... (click for more)

An 18-year-old was shot in Chattanooga late Saturday night. At 11:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man walked ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, KENDALL D 1150 COLLEGE AVE APT 4J BRONKS, 10456 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

18-Year-Old Shot In Chattanooga On Saturday Night

An 18-year-old was shot in Chattanooga late Saturday night. At 11:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Lessons Are We Teaching Our Students? - And Response

A parent spanks their kid in the year 2022 and gets CPS and the police called on them. A cop body slams a child by his dreadlocks and maces him at his school and most people cheer it on as teaching him a lesson by disciplining him. What lesson are we teaching our kids? That violence solves problems? That talking back to authority figures is a crime? The kid never put his ... (click for more)

Election Denial Is In Vogue

To the two members of the Election Commission who speak on the record about the city council runoff election, I have a few questions. Regarding the smell test, isn’t hearsay inadmissible? Regarding interference, what about a state senator endorsing county mayor winner a part of this equation? Or past US presidents coming to town to vocalize their preferences. If you are looking ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Defeat Florida, 38-33, After Holding Off Heart-Stopping Gator Comeback

The Tennessee Vols held off Florida, 38-33, on Saturday at a jam-packed Neyland Stadium, while surviving a heart-stopping Gator comeback that threatened to send the Vol fans home crying. UT had an 11-point lead as time wound down, but Florida scored to pull within five. The Gators then pulled off an onside kick that gave Anthony Richardson one more chance for a miraculous comeback. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Wins 1-0 Over Flower City

Chattanooga FC picked up three points with a 1-0 win over Flower City Union in front of a 3,437 fans on Saturday night. A first half penalty kick from Markus Naglestad was enough for the boys in blue to defeat the defensive-minded visitors from Rochester. Chattanooga FC entered the match in decent form, picking up 2 wins and 2 draws in the last 4 matches against direct playoff ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors