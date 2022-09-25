18-Year-Old Shot In Chattanooga On Saturday Night

An 18-year-old was shot in Chattanooga late Saturday night.

At 11:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.

Police were notified by a local hospital that a man walked into the ER with a gunshot wound.

The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.