Police Blotter: Customer Makes Off With $449 Vacuum; Woman Remembers Car Damage Came When She Backed Into Tree

The manager at Bed Bath and Beyond, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that around 10 a.m. a white female walked out of his store with a $449 vacuum, passing all points of sale, making no effort to pay for the item. The manager showed police video footage showing the woman walking out of the store and what vehicle she got into (a white truck, unknown tag). Police provided a card with the police report number to the manager for his records.

* * *

A man told police he visited Oaks Coffee House, 2916 Silverdale Road, and paid around 3:50 p.m. He said he left and later realized he left his wallet there. He said he returned to the café, and they did not have his wallet. He said he was told to come back in the morning so they can review video surveillance footage.

* * *

A man told police someone got into his vehicle while it was parked at work on N. Hawthorne Street. He said there were no signs of forced entry and the only thing they took was his wallet. He said there was video footage, but it was very pixelated.

* * *



A woman told police someone used her name and phone number to make an appointment for a test drive at Mountain View Nissan, 2100 Market St.

* * *

Police responded to the Olive Garden, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., on reports of a white male lying in the roadway. The man could not walk well. He man is a known homeless person in the Chattanooga area and asked for a ride back to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen at 727 East 11th St. Police assisted the man in cleaning himself and gave him a ride to the Community Kitchen per his request.

* * *

Police met with a man outside his hotel room at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. He told police he was lonely and wanted to talk to someone. Police spoke with the man for several minutes as he said he was headed down to Alabama. The man was run through NCIC and came back with a non-extraditable warrant out of Georgia. He then said he was going to go back inside his motel

room for the night.

* * *

A man on E. 26th Street told police he was awakened by a loud noise. He said that when he

checked his cameras, he saw a black male in all black walking out of his driveway. The man said he played his recording back and saw the man attempt to smash out the window of his vehicle. He also found the man was able to get into one of the unlocked vehicles, but did not take anything.

* * *



A bailiff found a wallet, cellphone and cellphone charger pack in a bush in the parking lot of the

Sheriff's Office, 600 Market St. The bailiff gave the items to a secretary in the office who called police to take it to Property.

* * *



The store manager at the Publix, 400 N. Market St., told police that one of his employees was

threatened by a customer. He said the employee told him the man became angry after his scratch off ticket revealed he had only won $1. He said the employee said the man told him he was a (bad word) and pointed to a tattoo on his face below his eye as he walked away. The manager said he wanted this to be documented in case there any issues with this man again.

* * *



Police checked out a suspicious person at Chattanooga State, 4600 Amnicola Hwy. Police spoke with the 50-year-old man who said he was okay and had no injuries. He just needed a ride to Red Bank to get home. Police checked the man for warrants (he had none) before giving him a ride to Ashland Terrace and Hixson Pike intersection.

* * *

A woman on Frazier Avenue told police when she was watering her flowers she noticed a black knife on the ground between the flowers. Police collected the knife and turned it into the CPD Property Division.

* * *

A woman told police her white 2011 Ford Expedition was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel restaurant at 2346 Shallowford Village Dr. while she was inside being interviewed for a job. She later told police she was sorry for the call because she hadn't realized that she had backed into a tree at her residence by accident and did not need a police report.