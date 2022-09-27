Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ADAMS, JOSHUA

2239 12TH AVE. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY

8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE

1705 S.





LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTBURNS, RICKY WINSTON7626 ASHERTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBYRD, BRIAN KEITH1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CUNNINGHAM, KRISTINA FAYE1537 PINYAN RD SE RANGER, 30734Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE2940 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDILBECK, COTY AARON215 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYDUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LLOYD26 1//2 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONELLIS, ELBERT LEE953 8TH ST. N.E. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE REPORTS(FELONY)FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)FALSE REPORTSVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEDISORDERLY CONDUCTGILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON113 ARLINTON TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTGOMEZ, MAURICIO3463 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37471Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL1237 WHELLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HATFIELD, DEREK LEE8439 CROSS TIMBERS CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(PETITION TO REVOKE)HOWARD, JAMES A1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE212 N HICKORY ST / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JORDAN, JEFFREY2117 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL178 WAYNES LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARLEPARD, WINTER RHEA4577 WEST HASSLER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE2515 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WHILE REVOKED-DUIMCCURTY, GEORGE BELL908 BELLMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD1705 S. LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTEMPTMENIER, DEREK ALEXANDER5903 UNION SPRINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY)MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL434 N PINE ST WHITWELL, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLICENSE REQUIREDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORFALSE ACCIDENT REPORTSFALSE REPORTSMOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR2847 MICHIGAN AVE RD,N.E. APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMORALES-ORTIZ, MAICO2115 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY20 MASON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGPERRY, LINDA SUE2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL208 CORALL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORKMAN, GARY E9844 GRANNY WALKER CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TCA 39-14-405) TRESPASS OF RYOTHER, VANDER LEE928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307411439Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYYOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)