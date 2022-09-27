Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ADAMS, JOSHUA
2239 12TH AVE. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE
1705 S.
LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
7626 ASHERTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BYRD, BRIAN KEITH
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUNNINGHAM, KRISTINA FAYE
1537 PINYAN RD SE RANGER, 30734
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
2940 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DILBECK, COTY AARON
215 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LLOYD
26 1//2 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
953 8TH ST. N.E. CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS(FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON
113 ARLINTON TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOMEZ, MAURICIO
3463 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37471
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
1237 WHELLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HATFIELD, DEREK LEE
8439 CROSS TIMBERS CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PETITION TO REVOKE)
HOWARD, JAMES A
1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE
212 N HICKORY ST / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, JEFFREY
2117 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL
178 WAYNES LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
4577 WEST HASSLER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE
2515 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED-DUI
MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL
908 BELLMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD
1705 S. LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT
MENIER, DEREK ALEXANDER
5903 UNION SPRINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY)
MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL
434 N PINE ST WHITWELL, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LICENSE REQUIRED
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FALSE ACCIDENT REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
MOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR
2847 MICHIGAN AVE RD,N.E. APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORALES-ORTIZ, MAICO
2115 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
20 MASON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
PERRY, LINDA SUE
2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
208 CORALL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORKMAN, GARY E
9844 GRANNY WALKER CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TCA 39-14-405) TRESPASS OF R
YOTHER, VANDER LEE
928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307411439
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)