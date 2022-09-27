 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN 
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ADAMS, JOSHUA 
2239 12TH AVE. APT.B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASHLEY, WILLIAM TRACY 
8281 COOK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE 
1705 S.

LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BURNS, RICKY WINSTON 
7626 ASHERTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

BYRD, BRIAN KEITH 
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUNNINGHAM, KRISTINA FAYE 
1537 PINYAN RD SE RANGER, 30734 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE 
2940 STANDING ROCK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DILBECK, COTY AARON 
215 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON 
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LLOYD 
26 1//2 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

ELLIS, ELBERT LEE 
953 8TH ST. N.E. CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS(FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS (FELONY)
FALSE REPORTS
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GILBERT, KENNETH LEBRON 
113 ARLINTON TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GOMEZ, MAURICIO 
3463 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37471 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL 
1237 WHELLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HATFIELD, DEREK LEE 
8439 CROSS TIMBERS CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PETITION TO REVOKE)

HOWARD, JAMES A 
1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE 
212 N HICKORY ST / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, JEFFREY 
2117 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL 
178 WAYNES LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEPARD, WINTER RHEA 
4577 WEST HASSLER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDO, DERICK MUSOKE 
2515 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED-DUI

MCCURTY, GEORGE BELL 
908 BELLMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MEADOWS, WILSON EDWARD 
1705 S. LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT

MENIER, DEREK ALEXANDER 
5903 UNION SPRINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY)

MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL 
434 N PINE ST WHITWELL, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LICENSE REQUIRED
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
FALSE ACCIDENT REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS

MOORE, GARTH DUSTIN LAMAR 
2847 MICHIGAN AVE RD,N.E. APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORALES-ORTIZ, MAICO 
2115 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY 
20 MASON DR APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

PERRY, LINDA SUE 
2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
208 CORALL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORKMAN, GARY E 
9844 GRANNY WALKER CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
(CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TCA 39-14-405) TRESPASS OF R

YOTHER, VANDER LEE 
928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307411439 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

YOUNG, CORDELL DEWAYNE 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)



