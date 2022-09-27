 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 Weather

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information About Deceased Infant Found On Tuesday

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

 Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help with information about a deceased infant found at the Graysville Canoe Launch. 

 

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., Catoosa County deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch regarding a lifeless, underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

Investigators believe the infant was brought to the area sometime earlier in the day. 

 

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “If you saw something at the Graysville Canoe launch before 1 p.m. this date, such as a vehicle or persons in the area, or if you know someone who was pregnant and is now without their baby, please give us a call.” 

 

An autopsy is being conducted to help develop information. Anyone with information can call Catoosa County Detective Brittany Gilleland at 706 935-2424 or brittany.gilleland@catoosa.com. 


September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

September 27, 2022

Signal Mountain Fire Department Gets High Rating

September 27, 2022

Dalton Police Department Promotes New Captain, Division Commander


The Dalton Police Department has a new captain. After serving the department for more than 22 years, Lieutenant Ricky Long's promotion to the rank of captain and assignment as one of the agency's ... (click for more)



Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

A report from Municipal Technical Advisory Service for Signal Mountain’s Fire Department was presented to the council on Monday night. In it were comments and recommendations to improve service, however, said the representative from MTAS, “I can’t find a lot wrong with your department.” The fire department is categorized as Class 2, and has 29 paid fire fighters who are certified ... (click for more)

Urban League's Outrage Is Misplaced

So the Urban League and other professional victims are outraged at the, "brutal, " treatment with the kid at ERHS who evidently did not sustain an injury. Well, here are some other suggestions for outrage: ERHS ranks #286 in the state in academic assessment proficiency with a math proficiency of 14 percent of students and 25 percent in reading. Perhaps the League should be ... (click for more)

No, We Don't Want More Plastic Recycling

Good reasons to rethink our addiction to unnecessary plastics? People and planetary health. Single stream, with its lack of transparency and heightened contamination, adds to the plastic pollution problem. What plastic in your home could be replaced with something that is reusable, compostable, or dissolvable? Toothpaste is now available in chewable tablets, laundry detergent ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Great To Be A Tennessee Vol

For the first time in years I watched every single minute of ESPN's College Game Day this past weekend. The crew was in Knoxville as the now eighth ranked Volunteers hosted then 20th ranked Florida and after a near-nightmarish finish to the game, Tennessee prevailed 38-33, snapping a five game losing streak in the series. I was watching to try and see my children and grandchildren ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women Announce Non-Conference Hoops Schedule

Old foes, new opponents and a return to the past highlight the Chattanooga women's basketball schedule this season. First-year head coach Shawn Poppie announced the 15-game non-conference slate Wednesday that includes six home contests. The Mocs host Young Harris and King this season for the first time, while taking on familiar adversaries Belmont, Austin Peay and Tennessee. ... (click for more)


