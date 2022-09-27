Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information About Deceased Infant Found On Tuesday

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help with information about a deceased infant found at the Graysville Canoe Launch.

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., Catoosa County deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch regarding a lifeless, underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

Investigators believe the infant was brought to the area sometime earlier in the day.

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” said Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. “If you saw something at the Graysville Canoe launch before 1 p.m. this date, such as a vehicle or persons in the area, or if you know someone who was pregnant and is now without their baby, please give us a call.”

An autopsy is being conducted to help develop information. Anyone with information can call Catoosa County Detective Brittany Gilleland at 706 935-2424 or brittany.gilleland@catoosa.com.