County Commission Vice Chairman Graham On Children At Drag Queen Show: "I Would Never Expose My Children To This"

County Commission Vice Chairman Joe Graham said Wednesday, after hearing from both sides on the issue of children at a local drag queen show, "I would never expose my children to this. I just would never do it. I treasure my children."

Commissioner Steve Highlander said, "Sexuality is a topic that should be left to families." He added, "It's inappropriate to have children in a bar setting."

Commissioner Jeff Eversole said, "We should strongly send a message that we have to protect our children."

He recommended that the Beer Board look into the issue as well as law enforcement.

Commissioner Eversole said, "We should keep digging into this and see if any laws were broken."

Commissioner Gene-O Shipley asked if the matter was being investigated, and he was told it was by several agencies. He said, "Good."

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy on Tuesday night said the incident over the weekend at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. that was part of Pride Week was actively being investigated.