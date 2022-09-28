 Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Weather

County Commission Vice Chairman Graham On Children At Drag Queen Show: "I Would Never Expose My Children To This"

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

County Commission Vice Chairman Joe Graham said Wednesday, after hearing from both sides on the issue of children at a local drag queen show, "I would never expose my children to this. I just would never do it. I treasure my children."

Commissioner Steve Highlander said, "Sexuality is a topic that should be left to families." He added, "It's inappropriate to have children in a bar setting."

Commissioner Jeff Eversole said, "We should strongly send a message that we have to protect our children."

He recommended that the Beer Board look into the issue as well as law enforcement.

Commissioner Eversole said, "We should keep digging into this and see if any laws were broken."

Commissioner Gene-O Shipley asked if the matter was being investigated, and he was told it was by several agencies. He said, "Good."

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy on Tuesday night said the incident over the weekend at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. that was part of Pride Week was actively being investigated.

 


September 29, 2022

Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Mike Compton Joins Kelly Administration As Senior Advisor

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has appointed Mike Compton as a senior advisor,. Mr. Compton will support the mayor, chief of staff and the cabinet as a senior advisor on a wide variety of community, project, operational and political issues, officials said. Mr. Compton previously served as chief of staff to Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger from 2011 to 2022, and was also chief ... (click for more)

Urban League's Outrage Is Misplaced - And Response

So the Urban League and other professional victims are outraged at the, "brutal, " treatment with the kid at ERHS who evidently did not sustain an injury. Well, here are some other suggestions for outrage: ERHS ranks #286 in the state in academic assessment proficiency with a math proficiency of 14 percent of students and 25 percent in reading. Perhaps the League should be ... (click for more)

No, We Don't Want More Plastic Recycling

Good reasons to rethink our addiction to unnecessary plastics? People and planetary health. Single stream, with its lack of transparency and heightened contamination, adds to the plastic pollution problem. What plastic in your home could be replaced with something that is reusable, compostable, or dissolvable? Toothpaste is now available in chewable tablets, laundry detergent ... (click for more)

Lee's Burnette Wins Cougar Invitational; Flames Finish Second

Beck Burnette shot a 67-70-68 to finish five under winning the Cougar Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. Burnette finished four strokes ahead of the second place finisher. The Flames shot 288 as a team on Tuesday to come in second place just one stroke behind the winning team, Anderson University. Oliver Lewis-Perkins was the second best finisher for the Flames with a sixth ... (click for more)

Espinosa, Mocs Third At J.T. Poston Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team had a good two days at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The quintet shot 2-under 282 over Tuesday’s final 18 to move into a third-place finish at the J.T. Poston Invitational with a total of 856 (+4). The Mocs were led by Samuel Espinosa’s 68 (-3). The Spaniard registered five birdies on his card ending up tied for third with a 1-under ... (click for more)


