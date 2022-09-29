House Republicans Ask Vanderbilt "To Immediately Halt Gender Transitioning Procedures On Minors"

Tennessee House Republicans on Wednesday called on Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) "to immediately halt all gender transitioning surgeries performed on minors."

The request, signed by 62 members of the Tennessee House of Representatives, comes after videos surfaced on social media showing a doctor promoting the surgeries as a “huge money maker” for the hospital.

In the letter, State Rep.

Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, listed serious ethical concerns about procedures performed on minors through Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Transgender Clinic as well as allegations of discrimination against hospital employees, it was stated.

Rep. Zachary said, “It is deeply troubling that Vanderbilt University Medical Center appears to be motivated by profits in its practice of recommending such radical and life-altering surgery for minors. We expect Vanderbilt’s Board of Directors to simply do what is right by choosing to protect the well-being and health of vulnerable children.”

Another video showed a pediatric doctor for VUMC saying there would be “consequences” for employees who do not wish to participate in gender transitioning surgeries and that they “probably shouldn’t work at Vanderbilt.”

The letter additionally asked VUMC and its affiliates to honor all religious and conscientious objectors who choose to opt-out of participating in certain procedures.

House Republicans have committed to introducing legislation barring gender transitioning procedures on children, it was stated.

“Tennesseans across our state have demanded a swift response and a call to action. We agree that these revelations require the legislature to act immediately,” the letter stated.