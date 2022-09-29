Five winners have been named in the Chattanoogan.com contest for two tickets to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud. Out of 604 entries, winners drawn at random by the Cullen Scientific Method are: Angela Anderson, John Cline, Dexter Cantelou, Richard Waxler and Rachel Leath. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial ... (click for more)

A woman on Pembrook Lane told police she met a guy named Tyree on the Facebook dating app. She invited him to her apartment and watched a movie with him, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend. She said she went to sleep in her room and left her purse in the living room where the man still was and was awake. She didn't think anything of this until she noticed the next day that ... (click for more)