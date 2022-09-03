Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Vehicles Crash Near Brainerd Village; 18-Year-Old Shot Afterward

Chattanooga Police said multiple shots were fired and two vehicles crashed in an incident near Brainerd Village on Saturday afternoon.

Police were alerted to a call of gunfire at 5799 Brainerd Road at 4:57 p.m. Police located numerous shell casings in the area and were advised of multiple vehicles involved.



Two uninvolved vehicles also crashed at the location. Police were advised that they collided with one another trying to avoid the gunfire.



One driver involved in the crash was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.



The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Then at 8:12 pm. further down Brainerd Road near Tennessee Title Loans, an 18-year-old was shot.\

Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 3600 Brainerd Road.



The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim did not provide many details of the incident.