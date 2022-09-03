 Sunday, September 4, 2022 71.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm in Vicinity Rain Fog/Mist

Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Vehicles Crash Near Brainerd Village; 18-Year-Old Shot Afterward

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Chattanooga Police said multiple shots were fired and two vehicles crashed in an incident near Brainerd Village on Saturday afternoon.

Police were alerted to a call of gunfire at 5799 Brainerd Road at 4:57 p.m. Police located numerous shell casings in the area and were advised of multiple vehicles involved.

Two uninvolved vehicles also crashed at the location. Police were advised that they collided with one another trying to avoid the gunfire.

One driver involved in the crash was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.

The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

Then at 8:12 pm. further down Brainerd Road near Tennessee Title Loans, an 18-year-old was shot.\
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 3600 Brainerd Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim did not provide many details of the incident.

September 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Intoxicated Man Kicked Off Greyhound Bus; Police Search For Elusive Suspects On Train

September 3, 2022

Soddy Daisy Grants Concessions To Townhome Developers; K9 Janga Leaving The City Along With Handler Garrett Bull


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, MEGAN L 936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12 th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated ... (click for more)

Actions taken by the Soddy Daisy Commission has made it a little easier for residential developers in the city. On the final reading to amend the zoning ordinance, the requirement to have a preliminary ... (click for more)



Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (2)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Pitch A Shutout Over Wofford, 31-0

There’s been an awful lot of hype written and spoken about the Chattanooga Mocs and the potential them have for an outstanding football season. After all, the Mocs were picked to win the Southern Conference by both the media and coaches, so who knows as we’re in the first week of September and one game has been played? The Mocs got off on the right foot at Finley Stadium/Davenport ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols’ season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for ... (click for more)


