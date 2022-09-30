 Friday, September 30, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Excavating Cameron Hill Dirt Had Long Been A Topic

Friday, September 30, 2022 - by Harmon Jolley

  • Cameron Hill from the river in 1900

  • Showing how steep the roads were near the top of Cameron Hill

  • Viewing remnants of Cameron Hill from the Provident roof

    - photo by Picnooga

  • Excavation in progress in 1963


In a November 23, 1962 Chattanooga News-Free Press article “Cameron’s Crest Yields to Jaws of Giant Shovels”, J.B. Collins recapped the massive demolition and excavation work that had been taking place on Cameron Hill since the late 1950’s.

The most recent task of the project was the removal of approximately 160 feet of the crest of the hill.  Lower elevations of Cameron Hill had already been bulldozed in order to build the portion of the U.S. 27 freeway that connects Olgiati Bridge to the M.L. King Boulevard interchange.  Residents and business owners were displaced as nearly all structures were removed within the West Side Urban Renewal project boundaries.  As Mr. Collins reported, the hill figured in both urban renewal and freeway aspects of the project.

The article summarized the reasons for removing dirt from Cameron Hill in the following statements:

1.       Provide about a million cubic yards of fill dirt to raise the roadbed of the freeway in low sections of the city.

2.       Enable architects and engineers to plan buildings to utilize a larger area of the hill after it was “contoured” than before.  As J.B. Collins reported, the term “contour” didn’t fool for the moment the group of Chattanoogans determined to preserve the historic and picturesque hill as God had made it and time had shaped it.

However, this wasn’t the first time that some people made plans for using Cameron Hill dirt.  Those dreams existed as far back as the Civil War and late 1800’s.

CIVIL WAR Cameron Hill Historical Marker (hmdb.org)

Both sides occupied Cameron Hill at different times. Cameron Hill dirt was used in constructing earthworks.

CHATTANOOGA DAILY COMMERCIAL EDITORIAL (April 10, 1886) – “DIG IT DOWN: A PRACTICAL APPLICATION OF A CRAZY IDEA TO USE CAMERON HILL”

Flooding had presented a challenge to businesses and homes on Broad, Chestnut, and Market streets since the city’s founding.  Some were advocating removing dirt from the top of Cameron Hill and using the dirt to fill in the low places of the city’s main streets.  The soil would come from Cameron Hill’s crest which had few buildings due to its steep slopes.

The Chattanooga Commercial editor said, “If Cameron Hill was cut down twenty feet, or even ten, sufficient dirt would be procured to fill these three thoroughfares to the recent water mark.”  The editor proposed building a slide from the northern part of Cameron Hill and send the dirt down the hill to the Belt railway.

CHATTANOOGA DAILY TIMES LETTER TO THE EDITOR (April 15, 1886)

The writer of this letter to the Daily Times editor and the Chattanooga Commercial editor were both on the same “page.”   The letter writer stated, “There is an immense pile of dirt right here in our midst, almost…I allude to Cameron Hill.”  The writer noted the urgency of removing the dirt from the top of the hill before more buildings were built.  “Let it be done at once. The only way to do anything is to go at it and do it; and especially should this be the motto of a young and growing city like Chattanooga.”

CHATTANOOGA DAILY COMMERCIAL EDITORIAL (April 16, 1886)

The Daily Commercial kept the dirt dreaming and discussion going with another editorial.  He stated, “This matter should be agitated until it takes shape.  Other cities have profited by cutting down their hills and filling up their low grounds and why should not Chattanooga profit by their example?”

CHATTANOOGA DAILY TIMES (April 18, 1903) “A PHOSPHATE MINE - ONE BEING WORKED AT THE BASE OF CAMERON HILL”

The article begins by praising the view from Cameron Hill’s summit, so the interest in removing the dirt from the top may have subsided by 1903.  By then, the first Boynton Park was under construction at the northern end of the summit.  There had also been a short-lived incline and beer garden on the peak, and retaining walls and streets made it possible to build houses with great views of the city.

The article went on to say that in addition to Cameron Hill’s beauty, there were potential riches within the hill.  M.J. Inman had leased some ground on the western foot of Cameron Hill near the river and was operating a phosphate mine.

In keeping with our topic, I’ll say that some dirt removal was probably involved in accessing the phosphate.  In addition to phosphate, iron was also mentioned as a possible mineral to be extracted.

SHARE YOUR MEMORIES

If you have additional information on Cameron Hill excavations that occurred before the West Side Urban Renewal Project (1950’s-1960’s), please send me an email at jolleyh@bellsouth.net. 

 

 

 

 

 


September 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

September 30, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 29, 2022

House Republicans Ask Vanderbilt "To Immediately Halt Gender Transitioning Procedures On Minors"


Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR 212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Tennessee House Republicans on Wednesday called on Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) "to immediately halt all gender transitioning surgeries performed on minors." The request, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the man sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and he being the only occupant in the vehicle. Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle. After a pat down, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR 212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE TO APPEAR AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN 7038 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BENFORD, TAJ VERNE 2133 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Sports

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors