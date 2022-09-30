29-Year-Old Driver Of Kia Dies After Collision With Dump Truck In Cleveland On Thursday Afternoon

A 20-year-old was killed in a collision with a dump truck in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

After the preliminary investigation, Cleveland Police said it appears that the Kia Soul was traveling northbound on Georgetown Road when the driver, Evan Stoops, lost control of the car and swerved into oncoming traffic where he collided with the dump truck.

There are no pending criminal charges at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck.

The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries.