 Friday, September 30, 2022 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


29-Year-Old Driver Of Kia Dies After Collision With Dump Truck In Cleveland On Thursday Afternoon

Friday, September 30, 2022

A 20-year-old was killed in a collision with a dump truck in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

After the preliminary investigation, Cleveland Police said it appears that the Kia Soul was traveling northbound on Georgetown Road when the driver, Evan Stoops, lost control of the car and swerved into oncoming traffic where he collided with the dump truck.

There are no pending criminal charges at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. 

At approximately 4:23 p.m., Cleveland Police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck. 

The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the dump truck did not sustain any injuries. 

   


September 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

September 30, 2022

Police Respond To Shots Fired On Brainerd Road Friday Morning

September 30, 2022

Hamilton County 911 Telecommunicators Deploy To Florida


Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop ... (click for more)

Police were notified of multiple shots fired in the area of 5300 Brainerd Road Friday at 11:52 a.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and secured the crime scene. Police ... (click for more)

A group of Hamilton County 911 telecommunicators were deploying to Naples, Fla., on Friday in response to a request for mutual aid assistance after the state was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the man sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and he being the only occupant in the vehicle. Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle. After a pat down, ... (click for more)

Police Respond To Shots Fired On Brainerd Road Friday Morning

Police were notified of multiple shots fired in the area of 5300 Brainerd Road Friday at 11:52 a.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and secured the crime scene. Police were then notified of a man, 34, who entered a local hospital emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the cause of the shooting has not been ... (click for more)

Opinion

Conservatives And The LGBTQ Community Can Live At Peace With One Another

As one of the founders of Hamilton County Conservatives, I thought I would weigh in with some thoughts on the controversy around the recent drag shows. I certainly don’t speak for all conservatives, but given my history I feel that I understand the hearts and minds of the vast majority of conservatives. I have served on the board of a major GOP County, I have done drive-time conservative ... (click for more)

Respect For Law Enforcement And Citizens

Let's be clear. We all should support law enforcement 100 percent, and their duty to protect, uphold and enforce the law. If not, we shall find ourselves existing in a state of lawlessness, without protection of citizens, property, and enforcement of the law. Neither law enforcement, or citizens, should be pitted against each other. Nor should we allow anti-copism to give reasons ... (click for more)

Sports

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors