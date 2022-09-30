 Friday, September 30, 2022 79.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

2 Teens Die In Crash At Intersection Near Dunlap Late Thursday Night

Friday, September 30, 2022

Two teens died in a crash at an intersection near Dunlap late Thursday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol listed the victims as Austin Moffit, 18, and Alexis McCann, 19.

Moffit was driving a Jeep that the Highway Patrol said ran a stop sign and collided with a large truck. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The victims were both wearing seat belts.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of John Burch Road and Highway 28.

Moffit was a player on the football team at Sequatchie Valley High School. The Sequatchie County Quarterback Club was raising donations for the Moffit family.


Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

22-Year-Old Rossville Man Guilty of Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl


Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop ... (click for more)

Tyler McClenny, 22, was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Catoosa County Superior Court on Thursday. District Attorney Chris Arnt said in March 2021, McClenny molested his then ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

The Not-So-Gay Pride Week

Thank you for the Chattanoogan article excerpting comments expressed about "Pride Week" at the Chattanooga City Council meeting this week. Apparently now June is LGBT Pride Month but now October has been declared LBGT History Month, in case you did not get enough of it in June. There have been strong objections raised about events targeting "youth" after videos of very young ... (click for more)

Letter To Churches - And Response

To the leaders of our religious communities: First, I want to thank you all for your commitment and dedication to bring faith and spiritual awareness to our communities. As we all know, a world without faith and spiritual beliefs would be a miserable, intolerable place to live. The time you put into sharing your spiritual beliefs with the community does not go unnoticed, nor ... (click for more)

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)

CFC Earns 2-1 Win; Will Host NISA Semifinals October 30

Chattanooga FC picked up a paramount three points with a 2-1 win over Albion San Diego on Wednesday night. Goals from Brett Jones and Markus Naglestad confirmed Chattanooga’s position as hosts of the NISA semifinals on Sunday, October 30 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga and San Diego met just a few weeks prior in California, where the boys in blue also won 2-1. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


