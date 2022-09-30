2 Teens Die In Crash At Intersection Near Dunlap Late Thursday Night

Two teens died in a crash at an intersection near Dunlap late Thursday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol listed the victims as Austin Moffit, 18, and Alexis McCann, 19.

Moffit was driving a Jeep that the Highway Patrol said ran a stop sign and collided with a large truck. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The victims were both wearing seat belts.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of John Burch Road and Highway 28.

Moffit was a player on the football team at Sequatchie Valley High School. The Sequatchie County Quarterback Club was raising donations for the Moffit family.