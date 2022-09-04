Police Blotter: Homeless Man Doesn’t Want Another Man Around Him; Businesses Argue Over Parking Issues

A man told police he got into an argument the previous night after a man woke him up sleeping on the sidewalk at 736 Market St. He believes the man sitting in the other set of bus stop seats is the guy. He didn’t want him to be around him. The officer spoke to the man pointed out, and he said he wasn’t around there the previous day at any time. He also mentioned that he has never seen the first man before now. Police attempted to watch camera footage at the time and area given. The camera at Truist Bank does not cover the area the man said that he was sleeping in. The officer explained to the man he is not supposed to be sleeping at the bank. One of many reasons is someone might need to use the bank machine and avoid it due to him lying around. Also, the seats are for public use, and, if he can sit here every day, this guy has the same right. He said he understood.

* * *

Police were called to RMJ at 3100 N. Hawthorne St. where a man said the man standing at the corner of the building was asked to leave and would not. An officer spoke with the man and identified him. He said he was sleeping in the area, he woke up, left the area he was in, and then walked to the corner of Wilder and N. Hawthorne. He said he was not told to leave by anyone. Police conducted a warrant check on the man and found he had no active warrants. It was explained to the man and he was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A woman told police she was contacted by her employer's human resources department back in December about someone attempting to file unemployment using her name. The only suspect information given was the bank, RBS Citizens, the suspect was using. Since the woman was employed and she was not the one attempting to file unemployment, the request was denied and no money was sent. However, the woman was recently laid off in June and was attempting to file unemployment. She is having issues with her claim due to the fraudulent file already showing and the unemployment office was requesting a police report done on the fraudulent claim. The woman did say the suspect filed the claim under her previous married name, however, she is divorced and has been going by her maiden name.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism call at 6847 Lee Hwy. A man said a window to a building he manages had been broken. He estimates the damaged window to cost $2,000 to replace. He requested this to be documented for insurance purposes.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling south on Highway 153 when an object fell off his vehicle and struck another vehicle. He said the other vehicle stopped for a brief amount of time and said he didn't have time to wait for the police. The man said his vehicle didn't sustain any damage during this incident.

* * *

A woman told police she had set her wallet down to use the bathroom in Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road and then forgot it. As she was leaving Walmart, she realized she forgot her wallet. She went back to the bathroom and it was gone. She checked with Walmart and no wallet has shown up in lost and found. She had $40, debit cards, a Social Security card, and a driver's license in her wallet. At this point, it is believed to be a theft. The woman has canceled the cards in the wallet and gotten a new license.

* * *

A woman on Appling Street called police and said her 27-year-old daughter was being irate and needed her to leave. Police arrived and spoke with the daughter. She said her mother had left the house already and she didn’t know the police were called. Police attempted to call the woman but she didn’t answer the phone. The daughter said she lived at this residence and police were not needed.

* * *

A woman on Timber Knoll Drive called police and said her ex-boyfriend told her that another woman had recently called her ob-gyn doctor attempting to find out the last time she had visited her doctor. The woman hasn’t been able to contact her doctor yet as it was after hours.

* * *

A woman on Lindsay Street called police to report she had damage to the rear bumper of her vehicle. She doesn’t know when, where or how the damage occurred. The last time she remembers checking the area for damage was a week ago.

* * *

Police spoke with a man in an abandoned house on Fernway Circle. He was told not to be in the abandoned houses anymore and to leave the area.

* * *

A landscaper at Coulmetric at 1086 Duncan Ave. told police they were trying to complete the landscaping at a playground for the Montessori School. They needed to get through a gate that was being blocked by a pickup truck and boat trailer. The officer was then approached by a man who said yesterday the school had an event and was parked along the street, double parking in his lots, and he was unable to get deliveries in yesterday. He said he went to the school and spoke to a few people but no one was moving the vehicles and were saying they did not know whose vehicles were whose. The man was upset they were using his lots and was causing a traffic hazard so he parked in front of the gate so no one used his lots. The man said he did not call police yesterday. The officer spoke to a woman from the school administration who said she didn’t know about the vehicles being double parked. She was going to work with the man on how to get traffic resolved for events that they are having. He agreed to move the truck and trailer so that the landscape company could finish their work. The officer was present in the area while the landscape company finished their work.