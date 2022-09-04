Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, MEGAN L

936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



BEAVERS, KATIE LANEE

4160 AIRPORT RD SE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADEN, SKYE DRAPIZA

2545 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374043346

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUNTON, DAWN RENEE

9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000



HENRY, ORAL ONEAL

6941 RIVER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HIGGINS, ARIEL KRISTIN

7137 BRAMLET LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOUSTON, HORATIO

2610 Taylor St CHATTANOOGA, 374062536

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON

1605 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID

5714 Taggart Dr Hixson, 373433624

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ESCAPE



MENDEZ-JUAREZ, GUMERCINDO

2619 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



MILLER, MICHAEL D

84 HERITAGE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



MORIS, NICHOLAS SEAN

430 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS

621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE

1564 BLACKRIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POTTER, BRIAN DAVID

7300 CLINE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR

1015 CLIFF CAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS

16 WATER HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMMONS, TINA R

2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE

713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



STILES, DARRELL LEE

6111 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123923

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)STOKES, TAMETRA NETAY6 NORTH WILLOW ST APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUEAPRASERT, KAMOLTHIP6203 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTASSAULTSWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL510 OVERTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTWITTY, COREY DEANGELO3709 CHIEF VANN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)WATERS, JESSE JAMES5044 HARLEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON POLICEWILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN87 CASEY DRIVE FORT PAYNE, 35968Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (DEKALB CO ALABAMA)YATES, COSTON ITELLAS118 VICKI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, NATHAN DEWAYNE8903 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 373431355Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT