Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALDER, MEGAN L 
936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

BEAVERS, KATIE LANEE 
4160 AIRPORT RD SE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADEN, SKYE DRAPIZA 
2545 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374043346 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUNTON, DAWN RENEE 
9012 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000

HENRY, ORAL ONEAL 
6941 RIVER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HIGGINS, ARIEL KRISTIN 
7137 BRAMLET LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOUSTON, HORATIO 
2610 Taylor St CHATTANOOGA, 374062536 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON 
1605 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID 
5714 Taggart Dr Hixson, 373433624 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ESCAPE

MENDEZ-JUAREZ, GUMERCINDO 
2619 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

MILLER, MICHAEL D 
84 HERITAGE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MORIS, NICHOLAS SEAN 
430 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURPHY, MARCUS CORNELLIUS 
621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE 
1564 BLACKRIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POTTER, BRIAN DAVID 
7300 CLINE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAY, JOSHUA TAYLOR 
1015 CLIFF CAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS 
16 WATER HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, TINA R 
2115 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STILES, DARRELL LEE 
6111 BERMUDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123923 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

STOKES, TAMETRA NETAY 
6 NORTH WILLOW ST APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUEAPRASERT, KAMOLTHIP 
6203 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL 
510 OVERTON DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TWITTY, COREY DEANGELO 
3709 CHIEF VANN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

WATERS, JESSE JAMES 
5044 HARLEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE

WILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN 
87 CASEY DRIVE FORT PAYNE, 35968 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO ALABAMA)

YATES, COSTON ITELLAS 
118 VICKI LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, NATHAN DEWAYNE 
8903 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 373431355 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT


