 Sunday, September 4, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Governor Declares State Of Emergency In Chattoga, Floyd Counties Due To Flooding

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties due to flooding.

He said, “Following severe flooding in North Georgia today, I have declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted.”

The National Weather Service said the two counties got between six and 12 inches of rain.

More rain is in the forecast for Labor Day.

Some cars in Summerville were caught in water almost above the tires.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Shrader asked all residents to remain at home.

He said it was not possible to list all the roads in the county with flooding problems.

The sheriff said some who had come into the county to sightsee had become stranded.

The full State of Emergency Executive Order can be viewed here: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2022


September 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Doesn’t Want Another Man Around Him; Businesses Argue Over Parking Issues

September 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Intoxicated Man Kicked Off Greyhound Bus; Police Search For Elusive Suspects On Train


A man told police he got into an argument the previous night after a man woke him up sleeping on the sidewalk at 736 Market St. He believes the man sitting in the other set of bus stop seats ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, MEGAN L 936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12 th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Doesn’t Want Another Man Around Him; Businesses Argue Over Parking Issues

A man told police he got into an argument the previous night after a man woke him up sleeping on the sidewalk at 736 Market St. He believes the man sitting in the other set of bus stop seats is the guy. He didn’t want him to be around him. The officer spoke to the man pointed out, and he said he wasn’t around there the previous day at any time. He also mentioned that he has never ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, MEGAN L 936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT BEAVERS, KATIE LANEE 4160 AIRPORT RD SE DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Pitch A Shutout Over Wofford, 31-0

There’s been an awful lot of hype written and spoken about the Chattanooga Mocs and the potential them have for an outstanding football season. After all, the Mocs were picked to win the Southern Conference by both the media and coaches, so who knows as we’re in the first week of September and one game has been played? The Mocs got off on the right foot at Finley Stadium/Davenport ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols’ season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors