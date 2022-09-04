Georgia Governor Declares State Of Emergency In Chattoga, Floyd Counties Due To Flooding

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties due to flooding.

He said, “Following severe flooding in North Georgia today, I have declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. As we work with local partners to address the damage in affected communities, Marty and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the lives and homes impacted.”

The National Weather Service said the two counties got between six and 12 inches of rain.

More rain is in the forecast for Labor Day.

Some cars in Summerville were caught in water almost above the tires.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Shrader asked all residents to remain at home.

He said it was not possible to list all the roads in the county with flooding problems.

The sheriff said some who had come into the county to sightsee had become stranded.