 Monday, September 5, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, September 5, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE 
4207 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN 
581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

BOYD, NICHOLAS D 
9401 WINTER SIDE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BUYCK, BREONNA NICOLE 
1681 DODSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE 
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHARACTER, TAVARIS J 
3608 Tanaka Trl Chattanooga, 374046040 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DOBBINS, RICHARD EUGENE 
7753 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDGE, SAMUEL A 
14403 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737714 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVANS, DANA J 
4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVANS, WILLIAM JEFFERY 
4808 MONTCREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD 
208 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113922 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE 
301 TACON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING PLATES
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY

GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY 
1212 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY0

GORDON, CHANDA DARLENE 
134 WINDING LANE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JASON ROY 
2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HICKS, EVERETT LEBRON 
3317 FARLEY ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE 
4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA 
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEE, TAMMY DAVINA 
1512 RUSTIC DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MADDOX, REGINALD R 
3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)

MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC 
405 Derby St Chattanooga, 374041628 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MIDDLEBROOKS, DEASHA 
4115 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MITCHELL, MICHAEL J 
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MOHAMMED, HAKEEM NAJOMBEE 
614 WILLOW TRAIL DR NORCROSS, 30093 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM

ORR, ANTONIO D 
5099 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREA, JEREMY LEE 
457 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE 
1012 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RODRIGUEZ, DAPHINE ESTELLE 
6111 VANCE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHILLER, STEPHEN JOSEPH 
15422 LORETTA DRIVE LA MIRADA, 90638 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRANDON DANELL 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE 
4592 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 373385012 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TATE, AMY LEIGH 
2613 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE 
432 D HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED

UPCHURCH, CHARLENE N 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA 
404 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374111912 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

WELCH, MARY ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

WORLEY, KARL CLYDE 
9500 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


September 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Doesn’t Want Another Man Around Him; Businesses Argue Over Parking Issues

September 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE 4207 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... (click for more)

A man told police he got into an argument the previous night after a man woke him up sleeping on the sidewalk at 736 Market St. He believes the man sitting in the other set of bus stop seats ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, MEGAN L 936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE 4207 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN 581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Doesn’t Want Another Man Around Him; Businesses Argue Over Parking Issues

A man told police he got into an argument the previous night after a man woke him up sleeping on the sidewalk at 736 Market St. He believes the man sitting in the other set of bus stop seats is the guy. He didn’t want him to be around him. The officer spoke to the man pointed out, and he said he wasn’t around there the previous day at any time. He also mentioned that he has never ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Soccer Women Tie North Georgia 0-0

Battling the rain and a stubborn North Georgia team, the unbeaten Lee University women’s soccer team was forced to settle for a its second draw of the season in a 0-0 battle with the Nighthawks on Sunday evening. The Lady Flames wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 2-0-2 record and North Georgia stands at 2-1-1. Both teams have only given up two goals in four contests ... (click for more)

Mocs Pitch A Shutout Over Wofford, 31-0

There’s been an awful lot of hype written and spoken about the Chattanooga Mocs and the potential them have for an outstanding football season. After all, the Mocs were picked to win the Southern Conference by both the media and coaches, so who knows as we’re in the first week of September and one game has been played? The Mocs got off on the right foot at Finley Stadium/Davenport ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors