Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

4207 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN

581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND



BOYD, NICHOLAS D

9401 WINTER SIDE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BUYCK, BREONNA NICOLE

1681 DODSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECANTRELL, MICHAEL LEEHomeless CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCHARACTER, TAVARIS J3608 Tanaka Trl Chattanooga, 374046040Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DOBBINS, RICHARD EUGENE7753 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDGE, SAMUEL A14403 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737714Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVANS, DANA J4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVANS, WILLIAM JEFFERY4808 MONTCREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTFISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD208 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113922Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDGLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE301 TACON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING PLATESFORFEITURE CAPIAS (REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAYGOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY1212 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY0GORDON, CHANDA DARLENE134 WINDING LANE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, JASON ROY2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHICKS, EVERETT LEBRON3317 FARLEY ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKING, CANIECHA SHANTA1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEE, TAMMY DAVINA1512 RUSTIC DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMADDOX, REGINALD R3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC405 Derby St Chattanooga, 374041628Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMIDDLEBROOKS, DEASHA4115 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMITCHELL, MICHAEL J1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMOHAMMED, HAKEEM NAJOMBEE614 WILLOW TRAIL DR NORCROSS, 30093Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMORR, ANTONIO D5099 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREA, JEREMY LEE457 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1012 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RODRIGUEZ, DAPHINE ESTELLE6111 VANCE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHILLER, STEPHEN JOSEPH15422 LORETTA DRIVE LA MIRADA, 90638Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, BRANDON DANELL210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE4592 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 373385012Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATATE, AMY LEIGH2613 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTAYLOR, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE432 D HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKEDUPCHURCH, CHARLENE N727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTWARD, TIMIRA MARKIA404 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374111912Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYWELCH, MARY ELIZABETHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANO PROOF OF INSURANCEWORLEY, KARL CLYDE9500 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)