Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
4207 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BARENKLAU, MARY CATHRYN
581 DARWIN LN LA FAYETTE, 307286884
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
BOYD, NICHOLAS D
9401 WINTER SIDE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUYCK, BREONNA NICOLE
1681 DODSON CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHARACTER, TAVARIS J
3608 Tanaka Trl Chattanooga, 374046040
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DOBBINS, RICHARD EUGENE
7753 SHADY CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDGE, SAMUEL A
14403 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737714
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVANS, DANA J
4514 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435856
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVANS, WILLIAM JEFFERY
4808 MONTCREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD
208 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113922
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
GLADDEN, AQUA CHERIE
301 TACON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING PLATES
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY
GOODLOW, JONNELL DESHAY
1212 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY0
GORDON, CHANDA DARLENE
134 WINDING LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, JASON ROY
2545 WESSEX LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HICKS, EVERETT LEBRON
3317 FARLEY ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
4207 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEE, TAMMY DAVINA
1512 RUSTIC DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MADDOX, REGINALD R
3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
405 Derby St Chattanooga, 374041628
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MIDDLEBROOKS, DEASHA
4115 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MITCHELL, MICHAEL J
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MOHAMMED, HAKEEM NAJOMBEE
614 WILLOW TRAIL DR NORCROSS, 30093
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM
ORR, ANTONIO D
5099 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREA, JEREMY LEE
457 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
1012 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RODRIGUEZ, DAPHINE ESTELLE
6111 VANCE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHILLER, STEPHEN JOSEPH
15422 LORETTA DRIVE LA MIRADA, 90638
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
4592 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 373385012
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TATE, AMY LEIGH
2613 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAYLOR, TIMOTHY LAWRENCE
432 D HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
UPCHURCH, CHARLENE N
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA
404 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374111912
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
WELCH, MARY ELIZABETH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
WORLEY, KARL CLYDE
9500 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)