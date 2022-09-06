Couple From Black Mountain, N.C., Were Victims Of Bradley County Plane Crash

The Bradley County Medical Examiner on Tuesday afternoon was able to positively identify the two victims of Monday night's plane crash in Bradley County.





They are pilot Dr. William Edward Gist (born 1954) and passenger Beth Ann Gist (born 1963).

They are from Black Mountain, N.C.The plane was owned by the Mountain Flyers Club.





The FAA and NTSB have been on scene on Tuesday to begin their investigation into the official cause of the crash.





There is no expected timeline for completion of the investigation.