City Council Gives Employees Who Were Overpaid A Break On Using PTO For Reimbursement

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to allow a small group of city employees who were accidentally overpaid to be able to use Paid Time Off at 100 percent toward their repayment of the amount. The normal payment level for PTO is 70 percent.

City officials last Tuesday said it was discovered that at least five employees were mistakenly overpaid - some by as much as $10,000 - during the implementation of the 2021 pay plan and later classification appeals process.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said some data "was loaded wrong in the system." He said the city is continuing to investigate the matter and taking steps to avoid the same mistake in the future. However, he said there is always the possibility of "human error" occurring.

Mr. Goldberg said the city cannot simply forgive the overpayment due to its obligation to taxpayers, but he said the council might have that ability.

Phil Noblett, assistant city attorney, was asked if the City Council could forgive the amount, and he told Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley bluntly, "No, M'am."

 


Collegedale Revises Purchasing Limits; Larry Hanson Is Interim Replacement For Phil Garver

Attorney General Skrmetti, 34 States Reach $438.5 Million Agreement With JUUL Labs

An ordinance to revise purchasing limits was approved by the Collegedale Commission after state law recently changed to allow it. Previously bidding was required for any purchase above $10,000. Now purchases between $10,000 and $25,000 can be made without a bid, which will save time and expense. The commissioners, however, will still have to give the approval to spend the money. ... (click for more)

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Tuesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Of the $438.5 million, Tennessee will receive approximately $13 million. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (3)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


