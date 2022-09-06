City Council Gives Employees Who Were Overpaid A Break On Using PTO For Reimbursement

The City Council on Tuesday night voted to allow a small group of city employees who were accidentally overpaid to be able to use Paid Time Off at 100 percent toward their repayment of the amount. The normal payment level for PTO is 70 percent.

City officials last Tuesday said it was discovered that at least five employees were mistakenly overpaid - some by as much as $10,000 - during the implementation of the 2021 pay plan and later classification appeals process.

Brent Goldberg, chief financial officer, said some data "was loaded wrong in the system." He said the city is continuing to investigate the matter and taking steps to avoid the same mistake in the future. However, he said there is always the possibility of "human error" occurring.

Mr. Goldberg said the city cannot simply forgive the overpayment due to its obligation to taxpayers, but he said the council might have that ability.

Phil Noblett, assistant city attorney, was asked if the City Council could forgive the amount, and he told Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley bluntly, "No, M'am."