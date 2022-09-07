 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Relatives Of Alexander Hamilton Had A Pleasant View From Cameron Hill's Pleasant Street

Wednesday, September 7, 2022
The Cadys were Pleasant Street residents
The Cadys were Pleasant Street residents

A relative of the county's namesake, Alexander Hamilton, enjoyed a pleasant view from his home on Pleasant Street near the top of Cameron Hill. James Hamilton Cady came to Chattanooga in 1873.

The Cadys had been in America since the 1600s and were proud of their ties with Hamilton, one of the nation's founding fathers. The great-grandfather of James H. Cady was Alexander Hamilton Cady. Cady's father was Hamilton Patrick Cady.

James H. Cady was born on Jan. 24, 1837 at Hudson, N.Y. The father, a farmer and capitalist, moved the family to Michigan about 1838 - the time of the Indian Removal in Chattanooga. The father lived to be 81, while the mother (Mary Perkins Cady) died when James H. was 18. After attending public schools at St. Clair, Mich., and the State Normal School at Ypsilanti, James H. Cady entered the general store business at St. Clair. He was operating a store in 1863 when he joined the 11th Michigan Cavalry. 

After the war he was involved in salt wells at St. Clair, then he went to Bloomington, Ill., where he farmed before going south to Chattanooga in time for a cholera epidemic. The Cadys were here five years later when the plague was yellow fever. His business partner, Charles H. Gledhill, was one of its victims. They had operated the Gledhill and Cady news shop on the east side of Market Street. 

James H. Cady afterward operated J.H. Cady & Co. booksellers with D.D. Jones. This was at 196 Market St., which was also the residence of the Cadys. The family afterward moved to 523 W. Fifth Street where they lived a number of years. Around 1895 Cady built a home at 418 Pleasant St. in the short section between Fourth and Fifth streets. Pleasant Street was just below the heights at Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace). Pleasant Street later became a part of Cypress Street since it ran not far from it and generally in the same direction. 

James H. Cady had J.H. Cady & Co. Grocers with James McKhann at 201-203 W. 8th. Later he was associated with the Chattanooga Times for some 10 years. He was also a clerk at A.J. Hulse & Son, then he was a clerk at the Read House cigar stand. In 1908 he had a book and stationary store at 18 W. 9th. 

Cady also had some real estate investments. It was said that "in all his dealings he proved himself to be a capable man of affairs, a public-spirited citizen and a loyal friend to those who knew him." He was an active Republican in his early years, but in later life "he took only a good citizen's interest in matters of a public nature." The Cadys attended the Congregational Church. 

James H. Cady in 1866 had married Emma Wilcox at Dexter, Mich. They had a son, Hamilton, who died young. Cady was married for the second time to Elizabeth McKhann, daughter of his one-time business partner James McKhann and Elnora Moore McKhann. Their children were Georgia, who married W.K. Thompson, James Hamilton, who moved to Newport, Ore., Elnora and Frank St. Clair Cady.

J.T. McDaniel later lived at 523 W. 5th, and Shelley Farr resided there many years while renting out an apartment.

Elizabeth McKhann Cady lived for many years at 418 (Pleasant) Cypress after the death of her husband.


September 7, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 6, 2022

Major Colburn Took A Young Bride Here After The Civil War; Lived Many Years On W. 6th Street

September 6, 2022

Collegedale Revises Purchasing Limits; Larry Hanson Is Interim Replacement For Phil Garver


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADLEY, TENESHA 7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Major Webster James Colburn built a fine home "on the north side of Sixth Street 2 east of Cedar" not long after the Yellow Fever plague had finally left the town. The Colburns lived for many ... (click for more)

An ordinance to revise purchasing limits was approved by the Collegedale Commission after state law recently changed to allow it. Previously bidding was required for any purchase above $10,000. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADLEY, TENESHA 7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY BRAZELL, DANYELLE M 6918 SNOW VIEW LN OOLTEWAH, 373635653 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Major Colburn Took A Young Bride Here After The Civil War; Lived Many Years On W. 6th Street

Major Webster James Colburn built a fine home "on the north side of Sixth Street 2 east of Cedar" not long after the Yellow Fever plague had finally left the town. The Colburns lived for many years at this 409 W. Sixth St. address. A New York native, Colburn had first seen Chattanooga during the Civil War. He was among the officers on Orchard Knob at the time of the dramatic ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee To Play In Pennsylvania For 1st Time In Program History

When Tennessee visits Pittsburgh, it will be the first time in program history the Vols play in the state of Pennsylvania. Otherwise, not much in the way of new ground will be broken during Saturday’s football game at Acrisure Stadium. Assuming the Tennessee team bus drivers are local and know their way around Pittsburgh’s tricky downtown streets, nearly everything else will ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week One

Not to brag....but my SEC picks from week one went very, very well. I picked 13 of 14 games correctly with my only miss being the Utah-Florida game, won by the Gators. Of course, a lot of folks probably missed that one. Here are some other observations from week one: Florida, under new head coach Billy Napier, is actually pretty good and quarterback Anthony Richardson is ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors