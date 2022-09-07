 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Conservative Group Hamilton Flourishing Is Shutting Down

Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Doug Daugherty
Doug Daugherty

Doug Daugherty announced Wednesday that he is shutting down the conservative group Hamilton Flourishing.

It operated for the last four years in support of a number of local causes.

Mr. Daugherty said he is turning his attention to writing and non-profit consulting. 

He said in an email:

Dear Friends,

The purpose of this letter is to inform you of both the current status of Hamilton Flourishing and of my personal plans for the future.

First, I want to thank each of you for your continued support and friendship.

This has been a tough year. I basically took a break at the end of July and have only now come to the point where I am able to tell you of decisions that have been made and what the future holds.

Hamilton Flourishing is shutting down. I had hoped to find a successor to run the organization, but honestly, just ran out of time and resources. It has been a wonderful four years. We have seen great progress on many fronts, but there is still much to be done. I believe that others are in place to continue the work of Hamilton Flourishing.

We have made great progress reaching over 50,000 people a week by email and 12,000 a week by social media.

But the time has come for me to shift gears. I am not retiring in the traditional sense, but I feel strongly that I should pursue other ventures. I will be 70 years young in October of this year.

So regrettably there will be no more communications from Hamilton Flourishing.

I have just published a book of verse. It is a collection of poems, Long Path, Through the Valley Verdant and Boulder Strewn. It is available on Amazon. Just search for Doug Daugherty. All profits will be given to cutting edge non-profits. More is coming. I intend to spend a good deal of time writing a wide assortment of material in multiple genres.

I am also beginning a consulting service, especially for non-profits.

I am a man of prayer, and would appreciate it, if you would lift this new stage in my life up.

I can be reached through a new email, Doug@DougDaugherty.life. My new website, still under construction, is www.DougDaugherty.Life. My new phone number is 423-482-9337.

Thanks for your continued support. I hope to be publishing something local on a regular basis in the near future. We are in tumultuous times. I intend to continue being a voice in this ongoing dialogue.

I will be having a reading of some of this new book on Thursday, September the 15th. Reservations are required. Please call if you want to come. The time is 7-8 p.m. and seating is limited. Call 423-482-9337.

Blessing,

Doug Daugherty

 

Doug Daugherty

 


Police Blotter: Driver Of Wrecked Jeep Takes Off The Tag And Leaves; Woman Complains That Kids Are Throwing Dirt On Her Patio

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/7/22

