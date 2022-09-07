3 Arrested For Drive-By Shooting In Cleveland On June 28

Three people have been arrested for a drive-by shooting that occurred in Cleveland on June 28.

Shots were fired at 12:57 a.m. from the street toward a home in the Rolling Brook Community. The home was occupied by two adults, two juveniles and one child. The shooting was believed to have occurred from a vehicle, targeting this home.

Detectives with Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Cleveland Police Department, were able to discover evidence that ties three adults to the shooting.

The three being charged in the shooting were located via joint effort from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Recovery Team and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office.

Tayshawn D. Taylor, 20, Eriq A. Caraballo, 19, and Teja L. Wright, 20, were charged and arrested, each with five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.