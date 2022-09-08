Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items that were never scanned that she just placed onto the bottom of the cart. The woman paid for the items she did scan, then exited the store with the unpaid items.

* * *

Police observed approximately 15 motorcycles doing wheelies and running red lights, almost hitting several vehicles in the area near 5500 Hwy. 153. The officer initiated his emergency lights. The motorcycles did not stop and kept cycling around the area. The officer turned off his emergency lights and left the area . A BOLO was issued for the motorcycles.

* * *

A security guard at Miller Park, 928 Market St., reported people sleeping on the premises and wanted them to leave. He advised them that the park was closed at 11 p.m. Police found two men and a woman sleeping and told them the park was closed. They were instructed to clean the area of their trash and belongings and leave the premises. They were compliant and were gathering their things and preparing to leave.

* * *

Neighbors on Williams Street were arguing back and forth on their porches. Police informed both to stop. They complied.

* * *

Police saw a vehicle with its hazard lights on in the 1100 block of Carter Street. Police spoke with the driver, who requested a tow. A1 Towing came to pick up the vehicle. The man was driven back to his residence.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on E. 11th Street. Police spoke with a man and a woman, who both said that they were in an argument. The woman tried claiming that the man had a knife on him, but after he let police search him, nothing was located. Both of them were told to separate from each other.

* * *

Police spoke with a paramedic with Amerimed EMS. He said he was driving Amerimed's Ford Econoline ambulance on E. 4th Street when he struck a sewing machine that was in the roadway. He said the machine cut open the oil pan and the ambulance lost all of its oil.

* * *



A man on 9th Avenue told police that overnight someone cut the catalytic converter off of his

Toyota Tundra. There is no suspect information.

* * *



A suspicious person was reported at Walmart, 8101 E Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man, who said that he had just been kicked out and he was looking for a place to go. Police told the man about the Community Kitchen. The man said he would like to go, so police transported him

tthere.

* * *

An employee at the Mapco, 3709 Cummings Hwy., told police a man was trespassing by sleeping on the sidewalk. She did not want to press charges, she just wanted him to leave. Police spoke with the man and told him that he was trespassing and he needed to move along, which he did.

* * *



An employee at the Auto Zone, 4818 Hwy. 58, told police that overnight someone cut off and stole the catalytic converters from two store-owned Chevrolet pickup trucks. He said the vehicles were parked in front of the store to the left side of the parking lot.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Staybridge Suites, 1300 Carter St. Police spoke with a man who said he and a woman had been in an argument. He said the woman accused him of stealing her ID, but he did not have it. Police spoke with the woman and she said that she thought that he took it, but she found it in her room.