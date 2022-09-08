Multi-Story Mixed Use Project Planned On 4.7 Acres On South Broad Street

A multi-story mixed use project is being planned on 4.7 acres on rapidly-changing South Broad Street just south of Dollar General.

Developers said possible uses include grocery, coffee, fitness, etc.

The location is 3210 Broad St. near where the Borough Apartments are rising.

Developers already have UGC zoning at the site, but are requesting the latest version building footprint standards of that urban zoning form.

The case goes before the Planning Commission in October.

The property is owned by 33 MU Llc of Knoxville.