Pair Charged In Shallowford Road Armed Robbery

A woman told police she was robbed at gunpoint just after leaving the Circle K on Shallowford Road last Saturday.

Justin Dewayne Webb, 24, and Kurstin Guinn, 23, were arrested for aggravated robbery.

The woman said she contacted a friend she has known since she was a little girl (Webb) to get a ride.

She said Webb and Ms. Guinn picked her up on Tunnel Boulevard in Ms. Guinn'ssilver 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

She said all three went inside the Circle K, then Ms. Guinn drove to the area of 5950 Shallowford Road.

The woman said Webb pulled out a full-sized handgun, pointed it at her, and said, "You know what this is."

She said Ms. Guinn came around to her and patted her down. She said she handed over her Michael Kors purse, pink Guess wallet with $106 cash, brown makeup bag and her Escape Cricket cellphone.

She said they then had her get out, and they drove off.

She walked back to the Circle K, where she called police.

An officer was given the names of the suspects and he was able to call up their photos. The woman identified them as the robbers.

Webb is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.