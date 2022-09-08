15 Killed Over Labor Day Weekend Crashes In Georgia

 Thursday, September 8, 2022 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated nine fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated five fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period.
 
Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began on Friday, at 6 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, include the Atlanta Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Clayton County Police Department, and Cobb County Police Department.
 
In addition to fatal crashes, GSP Troopers investigated more than 400 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in over 200 injuries. 

Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence, made more than 12,600 stops, and issued approximately 7,300 citations and over 7,700 warnings.  

2022 Labor Day Holiday Traffic Count
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 10(9 crashes investigated)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5(5 crashes investigated)
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 15(14 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total
Fatalities
Troop A 0
Troop B GSP Post 52 Hartwell; GSP Post 7 Toccoa 2
Troop C GSP Post 47 Forest Park (2); GSP Post 9 Marietta; Atlanta PD (2); Clayton County PD; Cobb County PD 7
Troop D GSP Post 24 Newnan; Bibb County SO 2
Troop E 0
Troop F GSP Post 21 Sylvania 1
Troop G GSP Post 40 Albany 1
Troop H GSP Post 30 Cordele; GSP Post 31 Valdosta 2
Troop I 0
TOTAL 15
 

