Woman, 22, Killed; Man, 19, Taken To Hospital In Still Another Chattanooga Shooting

Friday, September 9, 2022
One person was shot and killed and another taken to the hospital in an ambulance after still another Chattanooga shooting on Thursday night.
 
At 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to "multiple parties shot.
 
Police were notified of a person shot in the 1800 block of Rubio Street in Avondale.
 
Upon arrival, police were notified of another victim shot on the corner of Sholar Avenue and Wilson Street.
 
One victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
 
One victim was transported to a local hospital.
 
The victims included a woman, 22, and a man, 19.
 
The causation of the incident is yet to be determined, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.


Police Blotter: Woman Bothered By Weekly Door Ringer; Man Says Tow Truck Driver Destroyed His $20,000 Tool Box

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents See Slight Tax Rise; Problems With Rental Properties To Be Addressed

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Woman Bothered By Weekly Door Ringer; Man Says Tow Truck Driver Destroyed His $20,000 Tool Box

A woman on Lynnstone Drive reported a suspicious person. She told police a white male came to her door a week ago and rang her doorbell. She said today another white male came to her door and rang the doorbell, but she did not answer the door either time. The woman wanted police to document the incidents in case it happens again. * * * Police observed a Honda Accord that was ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents See Slight Tax Rise; Problems With Rental Properties To Be Addressed

Property assessments increased so much in Lookout Mountain, Georgia this year, that the city council is decreasing the tax rate to offset the amount of property tax residents will have to pay. Last year, the city’s rate was 9 mills per every $1,000 of assessed value. The new rate will be 8 mills. This means property tax for a home valued at $425,000 will increase by $24.19. For ... (click for more)

Opinion

$50,000 Seat?

Evidently we have not put enough fiscally responsible or patient people on the county commission that they feel it is appropriate to spend that kind of taxpayer money to add one seat to the dias and get it accomplished in one week on an emergency basis. Where's the fire? Looks to me there is plenty of room between the 11 chairs already there, tighten up a little bit, 4" x 11 ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Sark" - The Real Story

College football’s brightest lights will be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday when a much ballyhooed matchup between the Longhorns and top-ranked Alabama kicks off at 12 noon (Fox Sports). ESPN’s Game Day crew will be on hand and you can bet Texas Memorial Stadium will be rocking. A lot has been written about Tide coach Nick Saban matching wits with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian but the ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Many More Vol Questions Will Be Answered By Pittsburgh Contest

Pittsburgh will ask more questions, many more, of Tennessee and the state of the Vols’ football play than Ball State did in the season opener. Josh Heupel on Monday anticipated the scope and nature of Saturday’s inquiry at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee’s coach characterized the competitive Q & A in terms of “understanding the type of game that’s going to be played.” “The ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Run Unbeaten Streak To Four

Chattanooga freshman forward Clarissa Salinas celebrated her birthday in style Thursday night, leading the Mocs in a 2-1 win over North Alabama in non-conference women’s soccer action at the UTC Sports Complex. Salinas scored the first goal of the match then assisted with Shelby Hash’s game winner in the second half. Chattanooga improves to 2-2-2 on the year and North Alabama ... (click for more)


