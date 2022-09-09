Woman, 22, Killed; Man, 19, Taken To Hospital In Still Another Chattanooga Shooting

One person was shot and killed and another taken to the hospital in an ambulance after still another Chattanooga shooting on Thursday night.

At 8:57 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to "multiple parties shot.

Police were notified of a person shot in the 1800 block of Rubio Street in Avondale.

Upon arrival, police were notified of another victim shot on the corner of Sholar Avenue and Wilson Street.

One victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

One victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victims included a woman, 22, and a man, 19.

The investigation is ongoing. The causation of the incident is yet to be determined, police said.The investigation is ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.