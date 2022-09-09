Hixson Man, 66, Charged With Kidnapping Northgate Mall Worker; Victim Was Hit In Head With Gun, Bound With Duct Tape

A 66-year-old Hixson man has been charged with the Aug. 22 kidnapping of a Northgate Mall employee.

Fred Goodjoint, of 189 Roxbury Circle, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A 43-year-old man said he left work around 2:10 a.m. and went to his car in the parking lot near Old Chicago Pizza. He said he saw a 1990s Ford F-150 parked next to his vehicle.

He said when he went to get into his vehicle he was hit in the head with a gun and forced into the F-150 by two black males.

The man said he was bound by his hands and feet with duct tape, and they demanded his wallet, phone and keys. He said he had $300 in the wallet.

He said he was driven to a couple of locations and wound up at a Bank of America where he has an account. He said the older man who was driving then got out of the F-150 and withdrew $1,000 from his bank account. He said they went to another bank, where his card was declined.

The man said they then returned to the mall and took his 2012 Ford Focus.

He said they were driving near the McKamey Center when he was able to get his hands free. He said he opened the rear door and began to run. He said they then fired shots at him.

A detective developed Goodjoint as a suspect after obtaining video of the transaction at the Bank of America.

Goodjoint admitted being with the man at the bank, but claimed he was withdrawing money from his own account.