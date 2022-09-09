Georgia Trooper Cadet Collapses, Dies After Training Exercise

A Georgia Trooper Cadet has died after collapsing following a training exercise in Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said it was saddened to announce the line of duty death of the cadet from the 113th Trooper School.

Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed, and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.



Officials said, "The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and co-workers of Trooper Cadet Dupree. We ask that you keep Trooper Cadet Dupree’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one."