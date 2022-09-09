Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentations.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0183 H&H Leasing (R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 2600 Walker road, from R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone.

(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0178 Jeffrey and Starita Krysiak (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1413 Meadow Lark Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0187 Maverick Development (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 8147, 8149, and 8153 East Brainerd Road together with 1101 and 1113 Kinsey Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0187 Maverick Development (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 8147, 8149, and 8153 East Brainerd Road together with 1101 and 1113 Kinsey Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0185 Landon Kennedy (U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone to U-CX-3 CommercialMixedUseZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1018 and 1020 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone to U-CX-3 Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0189 Henegar Homes c/o Chris Henegar (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1002 East 16th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0189 Henegar Homes c/o Chris Henegar (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1002 East 16th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0188 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2514 East 17th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0188 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2514 East 17th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to apply for and, if awarded, accept a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) continuum of care special notice of funding opportunity to address unsheltered and rural homelessness through the City of Chattanooga Program Grant, for transitional housing, rapid rehousing, and supportive services for medically vulnerable unsheltered individuals and families, for an amount not to exceed $2,642,954.00.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution amending Resolution No. 28672 to designate the Administrator of Economic Development or their designee as alternate certifying officer for documents relative to the environmental review process as required by federal regulations.FINANCEc. A resolution to accept the current year financial report from the Chattanooga Business Improvement District (CBID) and approve the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 activities, including authorizing the Treasurer to collect a Special Assessment Fee for Tax Year 2022.FIREd. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Fire Department to exercise the first renewal for lease between the City of Chattanooga and Coal Creek Ventures for the tower site located on Windrock Mountain in Anderson County for years four (4) through six (6), pursuant to the contracted monthly rental amount of $1,700.00, for a total expenditure amount of $61,200.00.e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Fire Department to exercise the first renewal for lease between City of Chattanooga and Coal Creek Ventures for the tower site located on Cross Mountain in Campbell County for years four (4) through six (6), pursuant to the contracted monthly rental amount of $1,700.00, for a total expenditure amount of $61,200.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming the appointment of Malcolm Harris to the Carter Street Corporation Board, with a term beginning September 14, 2022, and ending September 13, 2026.g. A resolution confirming the appointment of Chris Crimmins to the Carter Street Corporation Board, with a term beginning September 14, 2022, and ending September 13, 2026.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSParksh. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Chattanooga Presents in support of Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival held in Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing for the dates of September 29, 30, and October 1, 2022, in the amount of $8,500.00, which includes $4,000.00 in deposits and $4,500.00 in rental fees.i. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Tennessee Valley Pride in support of Pride Festival held in Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing for the dates of October 2 and 3, 2022, in the amount of $4,500.00, which includes $2,000.00 in deposits and $2,500.00 in rental fees.Transportationj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an Agreement with Volkert, Inc. to complete preliminary engineering for the environmental, design, and right-of-way phases of Contract No. T-21-005-101, Amnicola Highway and Riverfront Parkway Resurfacing Project (TDOT PIN #131141.00), in the amount of $337,300.00, with a contingency amount of $33,730.00, for a total contract amount of $371,030.00. (District 8)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.Public Hearing on FY2023 Budget Amendment4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGb. 2022-0183 H&H Leasing (R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 2600 Walker road, from R-4 Special Zone to M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0178 Jeffrey and Starita Krysiak (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1413 Meadow Lark Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0187 Maverick Development (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 8147, 8149, and 8153 East Brainerd Road together with 1101 and 1113 Kinsey Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0187 Maverick Development (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 8147, 8149, and 8153 East Brainerd Road together with 1101 and 1113 Kinsey Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2022-0180 Lee Helena (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1511 Mulberry Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2022-0185 Landon Kennedy (U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone to U-CX-3 CommercialMixedUseZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1018 and 1020 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, from U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone to U-CX-3 Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2022-0189 Henegar Homes c/o Chris Henegar (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1002 East 16th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0189 Henegar Homes c/o Chris Henegar (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1002 East 16th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2022-0188 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2514 East 17th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0188 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2514 East 17th Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Community Development Administrator to award the On-Call Blanket Contract No. D-22-002-201, demolition services for the Department of Community Development, for year one (1) of four (4) to Tower Construction Company, LLC, Chattanooga, TN, restricted for use by only community development, for the annual amount of $400,000.00.COUNCIL OFFICEb. A resolution confirming the appointment of Rosalyn Ruffin to the Head Start Governing Board for District 8, with a term beginning September 20, 2022, and ending September 20, 2024. (District 8)POLICEc. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Fiscal Year 2022 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant from the Department of Justice, for a grant period beginning October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2026, with a shared grant award to the Chattanooga Police Department, in the amount of $117,489.00 for the purchase of equipment, and Hamilton County to be awarded $50,352.00, for a total amount not to exceed $167,841.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.