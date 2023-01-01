Man Shot On Highland Avenue Late Saturday Night; Potential Suspect Is Arrested

A man was shot late Saturday night on Highland Avenue.

At 11:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified of a man shot in the area of the 4600 block of Highland Avenue.

Witnesses of the incident stated the victim was in an altercation with another man prior to shots being fired inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Police have a potential suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.