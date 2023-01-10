Police Blotter: Suspicious Vehicle Has 3 License Plates Inside; Man Takes Picture Of Woman Checking Door Handles In Parking Lot

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on N. Crest Road. A black VW Passat was in the road with two flat front tires. The officer was familiar with the car and had placed a notice of tow on it the day before. The vehicle had the VIN covered. The officer checked to see if the vehicle was unlocked and found it was. The officer uncovered the VIN and checked it. The VIN came back to the correct vehicle and was not reported stolen. The officer tried to find contact information for the owner and found a phone number, but was unable to speak with the owner. While conducting an inventory search, the officer found three Tennessee tags. The officer ran all three tags and found one came back to the VW Passat, one was not on file and one came back stolen to a red Nissan Frontier. The Nissan Frontier was not on scene. The tag for the Frontier was turned into property. An anonymous person said the vehicle was stolen and a man was the one who parked it there last week and he came back earlier and cleaned it out. The VW Passat was towed by Ford's Towing and has a hold placed on it.

* * *

Police received a call about a noise complaint on Slayton Street. Police spoke with the resident who agreed to keep the noise down for the remainder of the night.

* * *

Police received a call for a possible theft from auto in progress on Robbins Street. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman, the possible suspect. She said she came to the address to try to talk to her ex-boyfriend. Police spoke to her ex, who was very agitated and said he saw the woman near a vehicle which was parked in front of his residence. The vehicle belonged to another woman inside the man’s home. The only possible damage police observed to the car was that her tag was bent upward. The other woman said she didn’t want to press any charges on the first woman for possibly touching her vehicle and didn’t see any new damage to her car. The other woman asked police to stay while she gathered her belongings and left. Both women left and the man called back into dispatch requesting to speak to a sergeant. A sergeant called the man back.

* * *

A woman on Arlington Avenue called police after she was awakened by a loud noise outside. She said when she walked outside, she saw the windshield to her 2018 Mercedes had been damaged. Police also saw a large rock near the car. The woman didn’t have any suspect information.

* * *

Police recovered an abandoned stolen vehicle at 1300 Reserve Way that was used during additional auto thefts in the area. The 2013 Cadillac SRX was transported to the back lot for processing. In the back hatch area of the car was a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm. The firearm was not stolen and was turned into property for processing.

* * *

Police were called to Calvary Baptist Church at 4001 Mountain Creek Road where a man was reported living out of his car in the back parking lot. It was requested that the man leave. Police spoke with the man who agreed to leave without incident. No warrants were found for him.

* * *

Police were called to Econo Lodge at 150 Browns Ferry Road where a woman was trying to retrieve her cell phone. Contact was made at room 313 with a woman who returned the complainant’s cell phone.

* * *

A man and woman at Chatt Inn at 2000 E. 23rd St. got into a verbal argument about a bike and the man said he was just trying to take his bike and leave. The woman was also upset because her sink is not working and there was also a man outside working on his car. The rent manager at Chatt Inn saw the whole incident and said there is nothing wrong with someone working on their car. Police asked the man to leave for a while so everyone can cool off since the man and woman are currently in a relationship. The man left. Police also informed the woman they couldn’t do anything about her sink not working or someone working on their car and she will have to take that up with the manager. It was discovered both the man and woman had been drinking.

* * *

A man on Stringers Ridge Road told police his Jeep Wrangler was vandalized. He said the front driver's window was shattered and the door damaged, as well as the seat torn. He said approximately $5 was taken from the vehicle.

* * *

A man at Douglas Heights Apartments at 930 Douglas St. asked police to check on a woman in the parking lot checking door handles on cars. He showed police a photo of the top of her head and shoulders as he was above her on his porch. The photo was taken as she was outside of the fenced in parking lot about to turn down the alley between his building and Champys’ Chicken. It took him about 15 minutes to come out and talk to police. An officer tried to find her but she was not found in the area. She was a red-headed white female wearing blue jeans and a green shirt with a black back pack. The man didn’t see her enter a vehicle.