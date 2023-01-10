Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, SHAYLA MONIQUE 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BELL, CANDICE BLAIR 
204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM 
2653 BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD ELLABELL, 31308 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, JANA MARGARET 
1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYNUM, CHRISTOPHER DESHAN 
3113 WHISTLING WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD 
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CAVIN, TERRY WAYNE 
96 PINE HILL RD TUNNEL HILL, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHANDLER, ADAM EUGENE 
337 LAFAVERS CEMETARY RD NANCY, 42544 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MV THEFT)

CRUMSEY, JAIDAH KNICOLE 
6784 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

DAFFRON, NICHOLAS LAWRENCE 
1239 NORTH COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DEFRIESE, JERRY A 
2305 PETERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FREEMAN, JUWUN 
6609 HUNT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

GARRETT, MYEISHA 
4082 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638588 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON 
509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
290 HIGHSPRING CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS 
1110 ARLINGTON AVE., APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISAAC, DEMETRE 
304 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JAEGER, SARAH BETH 
177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JENT, CODY 
8155 VEST TALCUM RD BULAN, 41722 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERY (MV THEFT)

JOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL 
2621 STANDIFER CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, MIRANDA FAITH 
2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH

LEFFEW, BILLY JACK 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR

LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS 
11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ CANTU, NARTINANO 
123 MIMOSA SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY 
920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MCFALLS, JACOB BRADLEY 
4065 E BROOK RD HOMLESS ESTILL SPRINGS, 373303510 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MYERS, MEGAN ALYSSA 
216 SOUT GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37620 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE 
2823 FACEVILLE HWY BAINBRIDGE, 398196345 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

NETTLES, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY WALDEN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEWMAN, AMY IRENE 
1400 E 50THST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE

OLIVER, JOHN WILTON 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211705 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTON, MONTEREUS LATRELL 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PECKINPAUGH, BRITTANY MARIE 
215 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PENA, FRANK WADE 
60 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 307412561 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METAM

PITMON, MARQUISE LESHAWN 
1101 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR 
2511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PORTER, AUBREY 
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON 
1706 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
590 BELMONT CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 373975704 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE 
8805 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOGGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

ROLSTAD, TAMMY M 
155 SUMMIT DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRO R 
8645 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 108 OOLTEWAH, 373633146 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT 
935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TANNER, TRESTON PAUL 
1314 HIGHLAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153308 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOWNSEND, TERRIL 
2803 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN 
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

UPSHAW, CANDACE DAWN 
1132 FROSTY PINE TRL APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
611 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WALKER, DILLION LEE 
158 CHEROKEE TRL RINGGOLD, 307366821 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES

WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE 
100 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

