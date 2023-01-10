Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, SHAYLA MONIQUE

604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BELL, CANDICE BLAIR

204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM

2653 BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD ELLABELL, 31308

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTON, JANA MARGARET

1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYNUM, CHRISTOPHER DESHAN

3113 WHISTLING WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CAVIN, TERRY WAYNE

96 PINE HILL RD TUNNEL HILL, 37355

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHANDLER, ADAM EUGENE

337 LAFAVERS CEMETARY RD NANCY, 42544

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MV THEFT)



CRUMSEY, JAIDAH KNICOLE

6784 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



DAFFRON, NICHOLAS LAWRENCE

1239 NORTH COURT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DEFRIESE, JERRY A

2305 PETERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FREEMAN, JUWUN

6609 HUNT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



GARRETT, MYEISHA

4082 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638588

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON

509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

290 HIGHSPRING CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

1110 ARLINGTON AVE., APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ISAAC, DEMETRE

304 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JAEGER, SARAH BETH

177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JENT, CODY

8155 VEST TALCUM RD BULAN, 41722

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERY (MV THEFT)



JOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL

2621 STANDIFER CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KING, MIRANDA FAITH

2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH



LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR



LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS

11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ CANTU, NARTINANO

123 MIMOSA SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY

920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00



MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

