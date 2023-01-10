Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, SHAYLA MONIQUE
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, CANDICE BLAIR
204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM
2653 BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD ELLABELL, 31308
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTON, JANA MARGARET
1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYNUM, CHRISTOPHER DESHAN
3113 WHISTLING WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAVIN, TERRY WAYNE
96 PINE HILL RD TUNNEL HILL, 37355
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHANDLER, ADAM EUGENE
337 LAFAVERS CEMETARY RD NANCY, 42544
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MV THEFT)
CRUMSEY, JAIDAH KNICOLE
6784 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
DAFFRON, NICHOLAS LAWRENCE
1239 NORTH COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DEFRIESE, JERRY A
2305 PETERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FREEMAN, JUWUN
6609 HUNT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
GARRETT, MYEISHA
4082 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638588
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON
509 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
290 HIGHSPRING CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
1110 ARLINGTON AVE., APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ISAAC, DEMETRE
304 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENT, CODY
8155 VEST TALCUM RD BULAN, 41722
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERY (MV THEFT)
JOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL
2621 STANDIFER CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, MIRANDA FAITH
2603 FROST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR
LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS
11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ CANTU, NARTINANO
123 MIMOSA SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MCFALLS, JACOB BRADLEY
4065 E BROOK RD HOMLESS ESTILL SPRINGS, 373303510
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MYERS, MEGAN ALYSSA
216 SOUT GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37620
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
2823 FACEVILLE HWY BAINBRIDGE, 398196345
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NETTLES, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY WALDEN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEWMAN, AMY IRENE
1400 E 50THST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE
OLIVER, JOHN WILTON
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211705
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTON, MONTEREUS LATRELL
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PECKINPAUGH, BRITTANY MARIE
215 HEMLOCK ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PENA, FRANK WADE
60 LONGVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 307412561
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METAM
PITMON, MARQUISE LESHAWN
1101 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
2511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PORTER, AUBREY
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
1706 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
590 BELMONT CHURCH RD WHITWELL, 373975704
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE
8805 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOGGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
ROLSTAD, TAMMY M
155 SUMMIT DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRO R
8645 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 108 OOLTEWAH, 373633146
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT
935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TANNER, TRESTON PAUL
1314 HIGHLAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, TERRIL
2803 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
UPSHAW, CANDACE DAWN
1132 FROSTY PINE TRL APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
611 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WALKER, DILLION LEE
158 CHEROKEE TRL RINGGOLD, 307366821
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE
100 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, SHAYLA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BELL, CANDICE BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
|
|BURNSED, CARL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURTON, JANA MARGARET
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/31/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYNUM, CHRISTOPHER DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/22/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAVIN, TERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHANDLER, ADAM EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (MV THEFT)
|
|COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUMSEY, JAIDAH KNICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAFFRON, NICHOLAS LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DEFRIESE, JERRY A
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/02/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, JUWUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/05/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|GARRETT, MYEISHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|GASQUE, SUSAN ROBLEDO
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)
|
|HALE, JOSHUA CLAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HAYES, MARCUS ALTWON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ISAAC, DEMETRE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JENT, CODY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERY (MV THEFT)
|
|JOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KING, MIRANDA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF CREDIT OR
|
|LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000.00
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MCFALLS, JACOB BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOGLE, MICHAEL BEAU
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MYERS, MEGAN ALYSSA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NETTLES, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NEWMAN, AMY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- SIMPLE POSSESSION / CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|OLIVER, JOHN WILTON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATTON, MONTEREUS LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PECKINPAUGH, BRITTANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PENA, FRANK WADE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METAM
|
|PITMON, MARQUISE LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PORTER, AUBREY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/19/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROLSTAD, TAMMY M
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ, ALEJANDRO R
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/09/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TANNER, TRESTON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, TERRIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|UPSHAW, CANDACE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WALKER, DILLION LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
|
|WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2023
Charge(s):
|