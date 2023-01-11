HCSO Warns Of Local Mail Thefts In Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county."Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays," official said. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions."The mail thefts are generally occurring after daylight hours and throughout the night and typically involve mail or packages that have been left overnight in residential mailboxes."HCSO personnel as well as local law enforcement are aware of these thefts and are being proactive in searching for those responsible.Just recently, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, HCSO patrol deputies arrested two individuals for stealing mail on Sedgefield Drive. Those arrested in this incident were identified in similar crimes as far away as Loudon County."In order to help residents not become a victim of mail theft, the HCSO is offering the following safety tips to reduce stolen mail and packages:• Never leave mail or packages in your mailbox overnight;• Always pick up your mail as promptly as possible;• Never send cash in the mail;• Always have a designated family member, friend or neighbor available to pick up or secure large packages delivered to your porch or mailbox;• Consider installing cameras that cover your mailbox location and/or a doorbell camera on your porch;• Check your package tracking information routinely to know when your deliveries will occur;• If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail; and• Report all suspected mail theft or suspicious activity to your local law enforcement and Postal Inspector.In addition to the aforementioned safety tips, the United States Postal Service offers a free Informed Delivery Service whereby residents can receive daily emails previewing what packages they are scheduled to receive as well as images of your incoming letter-sized mail. This service also allows you to see if you are missing any of your mail. Residents can also schedule when they would like to receive certain packages to help ensure you or someone you trust is available to accept the package. If you are interested in learning more about this free service or would like to sign up, visit: https://www.usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm.