North Chattanooga's Oldest Business Closes And Is Sold To Developer

  Monday, January 16, 2023
  Earl Freudenberg

The oldest Upholstery Shop in Hamilton County is closing at the end of February. Rod Welchance opened Northside Upholstry in 1959 and, since his death in November, 2003, his son Johnny has run the business.

The younger Welchance said developer John Wise is buying the property and building for an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr. Welchance said: “Chattanooga has been good to me and I’ll miss my customers, but I do appreciate their business down through the years.”

He said Northside Upholstery at 724 North Market St. is probably the oldest business in North Chattanooga.

He stated, "My Dad opened the shop a short time before the Hall family started the Longhorn Restaurant not far from the foot of the Market Street Bridge. My dad was good friends with the Town and Country owners and they believed in the North Chattanooga community.”

Mr. Welchance said: “I started helping my father in the shop when I was nine and I learned everything about this business from him. This was his life for so long and he built the business on old-fashion customer service.”

He said the location at a curve of North Market has long been eyed by developers, who have continually asked if it was available. Under terms of the deal, he must vacate by the end of February.

Mr. Welchance said he plans to spend his retirement with family and listening to bluegrass music. “My favorites are Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs along with Jeff and Sherri Easter.”

  1/16/2023
  1/16/2023
  1/16/2023
  1/16/2023
  1/16/2023
  1/16/2023
  1/16/2023

An anonymous caller told police a man wearing no shirt was walking down Tunnel Boulevard exposing himself. Police located the man in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard. The man had no shirt on ... more

  1/16/2023

A former University of Georgia football player has been given pre-trial diversion in a case in which he was charged with sexual battery and assault in Chattanooga. Arthur Lynch appeared in ... more

  1/16/2023

Officer Shell and his partner, K9 Goose, were requested to assist the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West Lake Road, inside Bradley County. K9 Goose ... more

