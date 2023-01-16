North Chattanooga's Oldest Business Closes And Is Sold To Developer

Northside Upholstery has long operated on North Market Street photo by Earl Freudenberg Rod and Johnny Welchance Rod Welchance Johnny Welchance photo by Earl Freudenberg Previous Next

The oldest Upholstery Shop in Hamilton County is closing at the end of February. Rod Welchance opened Northside Upholstry in 1959 and, since his death in November, 2003, his son Johnny has run the business.



The younger Welchance said developer John Wise is buying the property and building for an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr. Welchance said: “Chattanooga has been good to me and I’ll miss my customers, but I do appreciate their business down through the years.”

He said Northside Upholstery at 724 North Market St. is probably the oldest business in North Chattanooga.

He stated, "My Dad opened the shop a short time before the Hall family started the Longhorn Restaurant not far from the foot of the Market Street Bridge. My dad was good friends with the Town and Country owners and they believed in the North Chattanooga community.”

Mr. Welchance said: “I started helping my father in the shop when I was nine and I learned everything about this business from him. This was his life for so long and he built the business on old-fashion customer service.”

He said the location at a curve of North Market has long been eyed by developers, who have continually asked if it was available. Under terms of the deal, he must vacate by the end of February.

Mr. Welchance said he plans to spend his retirement with family and listening to bluegrass music. “My favorites are Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs along with Jeff and Sherri Easter.”