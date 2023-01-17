Widening Of I-24 Around Moccasin Bend To Start Next Year; Project Faces "Unique Design Challenges"

Widening of Interstate 24 around Moccasin Bend is set to begin next year, TDOT officials said.

It is the first of three projects aimed at adding lanes on I-24 between I-59 in Georgia and the I-24 junction with U.S. 27.

Traffic is often snarled coming around Moccasin Bend. The old Highway 41 option at the foot of Lookout Mountain can get packed with vehicles as well when the freeway is blocked. Narrow railroad tunnels on Highway 41 at Lookout Valley and at St. Elmo also exacerbate the traffic problem.

TDOT officials said the Moccasin Bend project "presents unique design challenges because of the geographical location (in between the railroad and the river)."

When the freeway was built in the 1950s construction crews "took a bite" out of the historic Bend, borrowing fill dirt that was taken by barge to the Lookout Mountain side.

A small island known as Ross's Towhead was also used as part of the pathway of the new freeway leading into Chattanooga.

Officials said the project going around the Bend will likely be done with the construction manager/general contractor alternative, while the work from the Tennessee state line to Brown's Ferry Road will likely be completed using the design-build alternative delivery method.

There is no contractor yet - all projects are still in the preliminary engineering phase.



Officials said, "The widening of I-24 from Brown’s Ferry Road to U.S. 27 will be completed first. Once it’s completed, work will begin on the widening project on I-24 from the Tennessee state line to Brown’s Ferry Road."