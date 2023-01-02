Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All

  • Monday, January 2, 2023

Police observed a woman conceal multiple personal hygiene items totaling about $60 in a handbag via video camera at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. As the woman exited the store, she was approached by police and told to give the items back. The woman complied, and as a result, Walmart elected not to press charges.

* * *

The owner of a business at 1642 Rossville Ave. told police her building had been vandalized with spray paint several times over the last few months. Police did observe several markings on the building. The owner said that she had another property at 1800 Rossville Ave. that had been tagged several times also in the past few months. No suspect information could be obtained.

* * *

Police responded to an unknown 911 call from a residence on Vance Avenue. The officer could see two men sitting in the living room of the dark house. Police asked if one of the men could come outside and talk to them since there was an unknown 911 call made from the house. One of the men made several statements, but police were having trouble hearing him because he was talking from inside the house. Police asked the man again to come outside to talk to them, and said they just wanted to make sure that everyone was okay. The man said that there was nothing going on there, and there was a history of people pranking him. He stopped responding to police after that. While police were outside speaking with Dispatch, the man called in to complain that police were standing outside his house. He said that he was in fear of someone getting hurt by the police. While standing at the door, police did not observe any signs of distress.

* * *

A woman on Gay Street told police she came out in the morning to find her vehicle had been damaged and things taken. Her passenger front window was busted out for the suspect to unlock the vehicle. She said the following items were taken from inside the vehicle: Social Security card, CashApp debit card, $60 cash and a Louis Vuitton purse. Police attempted to lift prints from the vehicle, but were unable to get any clear prints.

* * *

The manager of the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd., told police there were several homeless people that were camped around the property and she wanted them gone. Police checked the two tent areas and did not locate anyone inside of them. The manager was told to contact police if the people returned.

* * *

A woman in the parking lot at 531 Signal Mountain Road told police that a hit and run happened to her vehicle. She gave police the tag number of the vehicle that hit hers, which was parked and unoccupied. The tag came back to a gold Lexus SUV, which is an accurate description of the vehicle she gave. However, due to minimal damage done to the woman's vehicle, she decided not to make a wreck report.

* * *

A man called police from the Kankus Express, 3604 Brainerd Road, alleging that someone had hit his vehicle while it was parked at the gas pump. Police observed video footage of the man's car being damaged upon his arrival. The man then said his vehicle might have been damaged at work, but he was unsure.

* * *

A caller reported property damage at the corner of Brainerd Road and Old Mission Road. Police observed what appeared to be a water main lock box in the roadway of Old Mission and broken water mains spraying water. From what police could tell, the damage occurred from a vehicle colliding with the main and box. Whatever vehicle struck them was no longer in the area. Police contacted the water company to come and shut off the water. Upon the arrival of the TN American Water technician, he told police that it wasn't a water main, but a private sprinkler system and three separate water supplies that were damaged. Police tried to determine who would be responsible for the water systems or who to contact. Until an owner comes forward, nothing further can be done.

* * *

A caller reported a possible disorder prevention at a residence on Bailey Avenue. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend was on his way. She said he texted her to "open the door." She said she took that as he was on his way, and she wanted the police to be aware. Officers will be in the area if the ex-boyfriend comes to the house.

* * *

Police responded to Cowart Street and W. 26th Street where a man had started a small fire in the street and was burning what he said was metal he wanted to burn. The man put out the fire when police asked him to do so. He said he was currently staying at the Motel 6 on Williams and 25th Street, where police asked him to return.

* * *

Police were called to a business at 307 Manufacturers Road on reports that a man had urinated in a flower pot. Police spoke with the employees that were present, and they said that they were not aware of someone who had committed this infraction. Police then left the area due to the fact that there was no further information on who, or where the suspect was. Police were then contacted on a later date by the owner of the property, who directed them to the employee that said they had witnessed this act. Police then went to this employee, who said that she saw a white male, middle-aged, walk up to one of the planters that were on the property and urinate inside it. The employee was asked if she wished to seek to press charges, to which she replied "no." At this time police will attempt to identify who this man who did this.

* * *

Police were called to Galen Medical Group by a woman who thought her vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, it was determined the woman had forgotten where she had parked in a neighboring business parking lot.

Latest Headlines
Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Gas Prices Rise 17.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All
  • 1/2/2023

Police observed a woman conceal multiple personal hygiene items totaling about $60 in a handbag via video camera at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. As the woman exited the store, she was ... more

Black Bear Is Spotted - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/2/2023

A Penneywood Lane resident, in the city’s East District, reported that a black bear was running around the neighborhood. Police responded and checked the area but did not locate a bear. Police ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 26-Jan. 1: GUFFEY MARSHAL GARRETT W/M 20 MISD OFFICER SMALL SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUIE DRUGS, POSS. FIREARM UNDER 21 SMITH ANIJAH ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/2/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 1/2/2023
Parkridge Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2023
Parkridge Welcomes 1st Baby Of 2023
  • 1/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Is Skeptical Of FedEx Driver In Budget Truck; Woman Gives Man Only Wearing Underwear Some Pants
  • 1/1/2023
Man Shot On Highland Avenue Late Saturday Night; Potential Suspect Is Arrested
  • 1/1/2023
Opinion
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
2023 - Let's Do This
  • 1/1/2023
Bill Mitchell Is Old School In The Very Best Way
  • 12/30/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/30/2022
Sports
Palmer Advances To Semis In Southern Scuffle Wrestling
  • 1/1/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols' Defense Comes Up Heroic In Orange Bowl
Dan Fleser: Vols' Defense Comes Up Heroic In Orange Bowl
  • 12/31/2022
Iowa Records First Music City Bowl Shoutout Over Kentucky
  • 1/1/2023
Mocs Dominate Mercer In 80-51 Win
  • 12/31/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Seeing Chattanooga As A Preservationist And Conservationist
  • 12/30/2022
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Wreath Matching Program
  • 12/28/2022
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
Jerry Summers: Train A Coming?
  • 1/2/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
Scenic City Shakespeare Receives Arts Education Community Learning Grant To Create Puppetry Program
  • 12/31/2022
Entertainment
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
Bill Mitchell Retires After Long Career At WDEF TV
  • 12/29/2022
The Mountain Opry Has New Year’s Eve Bluegrass Show
  • 12/30/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
Best Of Grizzard - Bicyclists & Bike Lanes No. 1
  • 12/30/2022
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
Chattanooga Live Music New Year’s Eve Events
  • 12/28/2022
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
Margie Scott Leaving NewsChannel 9 After Over 45 Years In Chattanooga TV
  • 12/27/2022
Opinion
Weston Wamp Should Make His New County Funded Tahoe Available For 8 Homeless People At Night
  • 12/31/2022
Weston Wamp: Gratitude For 2022
  • 12/31/2022
2023 - Let's Do This
  • 1/1/2023
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
The S&W Was The Best
The S&W Was The Best
  • 1/1/2023
Business
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
TVFCU Hires Senior Leadership Team Members, Promotes Business Lender
  • 12/28/2022
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/2/2023
Gas Prices Drop 5.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/26/2022
Real Estate
100 Townhomes, 7 New Homes Planned At East Brainerd Road, Fuller Road
  • 12/31/2022
18 Townhomes Planned For 7300 Block Of Old Cleveland Pike
  • 12/31/2022
Derek English: Thanks For A Great 2022, And Looking Towards 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
Mother And Daughters Share College Experience
  • 12/28/2022
Lee University Encore To Offer Spring Courses
  • 12/28/2022
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Living Well
Life Care Center Of Cleveland Provides Outpatient Therapy To Associates
  • 12/28/2022
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Celebrate American Sites In 2023
  • 12/28/2022
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Jarrett Millsaps, Jr., FACHE New CEO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 12/23/2022
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Outdoors
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Scenic River Status Sought For North Chickamauga Creek Gorge
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
Bob Tamasy: Spending Our Time With The Wrong "Book"?
  • 1/2/2023
January Speakers Discuss Christian Topics Of Snake Handling, Environmentalism & Dietary Rules At St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
  • 12/29/2022
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
Bob Tamasy: Forget The Resolutions. Let's Establish Some Goals
  • 12/29/2022
Obituaries
Janice Elizabeth “Jan” Nelson
Janice Elizabeth “Jan” Nelson
  • 1/2/2023
Ted Ernest Kelly
Ted Ernest Kelly
  • 1/2/2023
Alicia Rexine "Nana" Williams
Alicia Rexine "Nana" Williams
  • 1/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Rice, Leota Stinnett (Cleveland)
Rice, Leota Stinnett (Cleveland)
  • 1/2/2023
White, Shirley Ann Harrison (Benton)
White, Shirley Ann Harrison (Benton)
  • 1/2/2023
Brogden, Robert "Bob" Dean (Cleveland)
Brogden, Robert "Bob" Dean (Cleveland)
  • 12/31/2022