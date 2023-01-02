Police Blotter: Woman Stealing Personal Hygiene Items Returns Them When Confronted; Woman's Car Not Stolen After All

Police observed a woman conceal multiple personal hygiene items totaling about $60 in a handbag via video camera at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. As the woman exited the store, she was approached by police and told to give the items back. The woman complied, and as a result, Walmart elected not to press charges.



* * *

The owner of a business at 1642 Rossville Ave. told police her building had been vandalized with spray paint several times over the last few months. Police did observe several markings on the building. The owner said that she had another property at 1800 Rossville Ave. that had been tagged several times also in the past few months. No suspect information could be obtained.

* * *

Police responded to an unknown 911 call from a residence on Vance Avenue. The officer could see two men sitting in the living room of the dark house. Police asked if one of the men could come outside and talk to them since there was an unknown 911 call made from the house. One of the men made several statements, but police were having trouble hearing him because he was talking from inside the house. Police asked the man again to come outside to talk to them, and said they just wanted to make sure that everyone was okay. The man said that there was nothing going on there, and there was a history of people pranking him. He stopped responding to police after that. While police were outside speaking with Dispatch, the man called in to complain that police were standing outside his house. He said that he was in fear of someone getting hurt by the police. While standing at the door, police did not observe any signs of distress.

* * *

A woman on Gay Street told police she came out in the morning to find her vehicle had been damaged and things taken. Her passenger front window was busted out for the suspect to unlock the vehicle. She said the following items were taken from inside the vehicle: Social Security card, CashApp debit card, $60 cash and a Louis Vuitton purse. Police attempted to lift prints from the vehicle, but were unable to get any clear prints.

* * *

The manager of the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd., told police there were several homeless people that were camped around the property and she wanted them gone. Police checked the two tent areas and did not locate anyone inside of them. The manager was told to contact police if the people returned.

* * *

A woman in the parking lot at 531 Signal Mountain Road told police that a hit and run happened to her vehicle. She gave police the tag number of the vehicle that hit hers, which was parked and unoccupied. The tag came back to a gold Lexus SUV, which is an accurate description of the vehicle she gave. However, due to minimal damage done to the woman's vehicle, she decided not to make a wreck report.

* * *

A man called police from the Kankus Express, 3604 Brainerd Road, alleging that someone had hit his vehicle while it was parked at the gas pump. Police observed video footage of the man's car being damaged upon his arrival. The man then said his vehicle might have been damaged at work, but he was unsure.

* * *

A caller reported property damage at the corner of Brainerd Road and Old Mission Road. Police observed what appeared to be a water main lock box in the roadway of Old Mission and broken water mains spraying water. From what police could tell, the damage occurred from a vehicle colliding with the main and box. Whatever vehicle struck them was no longer in the area. Police contacted the water company to come and shut off the water. Upon the arrival of the TN American Water technician, he told police that it wasn't a water main, but a private sprinkler system and three separate water supplies that were damaged. Police tried to determine who would be responsible for the water systems or who to contact. Until an owner comes forward, nothing further can be done.

* * *

A caller reported a possible disorder prevention at a residence on Bailey Avenue. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend was on his way. She said he texted her to "open the door." She said she took that as he was on his way, and she wanted the police to be aware. Officers will be in the area if the ex-boyfriend comes to the house.

* * *

Police responded to Cowart Street and W. 26th Street where a man had started a small fire in the street and was burning what he said was metal he wanted to burn. The man put out the fire when police asked him to do so. He said he was currently staying at the Motel 6 on Williams and 25th Street, where police asked him to return.



* * *

Police were called to a business at 307 Manufacturers Road on reports that a man had urinated in a flower pot. Police spoke with the employees that were present, and they said that they were not aware of someone who had committed this infraction. Police then left the area due to the fact that there was no further information on who, or where the suspect was. Police were then contacted on a later date by the owner of the property, who directed them to the employee that said they had witnessed this act. Police then went to this employee, who said that she saw a white male, middle-aged, walk up to one of the planters that were on the property and urinate inside it. The employee was asked if she wished to seek to press charges, to which she replied "no." At this time police will attempt to identify who this man who did this.

* * *

Police were called to Galen Medical Group by a woman who thought her vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, it was determined the woman had forgotten where she had parked in a neighboring business parking lot.