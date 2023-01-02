Earl Freudenberg: Hank Williams Stopped In Chattanooga Hours Before His Death

Hank Williams stopped in Chattanooga hours before his death, according to a waitress working at a small Lookout Valley eatery on Cummings Highway.

New Year’s day, 2023 was the 70th anniversary of the death of Country Singer Hiram “Hank” Williams. He was only 29 when he died.

Williams was born September 17, 1923 in Georgiana, Ala., and became interested in playing the guitar at a very young age. He would take food to his music teacher in exchange for a guitar lesson.

Williams sang as he shined shoes and sold peanuts in his hometown earning a little money as a shoe shine boy to help his family through the tough times.

“Amazing Grace” was one of the first songs Hank sang in church with his mother playing the organ.

In the early days of his career, Hank was a regular on KWKH and the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport, La. The late J.C. Barker was a resident of Red Bank and retired from the telephone company. Barker’s family lived in Shreveport while Williams performed on the Hayride. Barker said he and his wife Janice would baby sit Hank Jr. while his dad was singing. “We kept the small one several times and enjoyed a few conversations with him.”

Williams' favorite singer was Roy Acuff and he loved western music - naming his band the Drifting Cowboys. Hank won a talent contest and in a few years (1949) joined the Grand Ole Opry.

Billboard music historian Joel Whitburn documents Williams having 55 single records, including many that made the top ten. He wrote both Country and Gospel songs and right after his death “Kaw-Liga” and “Your Cheating Heart,” were number one. Hank Williams is believed to have written nearly 200 songs.

Hank Williams was a storyteller. Even though he was so young when he died, he had done a lot of living, and he wrote about what he knew. A lot of it was about rough times in his life.

I first heard his songs when they were sung by someone else, usually on top 40 radio. I heard B.J. Thomas sing “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and loved it before I knew it was a Hank song. Same goes for “Jambalaya” when it was recorded by John Fogerty in the 1970s.

Once I discovered Hank’s own records, I was impressed by his singing style. He wasn’t trying to imitate anyone, he just sang with his clear, natural voice. He probably couldn’t get a record deal today. The executives would say, “He doesn’t sound like everyone else.”

Television news anchor and veteran Chattanooga broadcaster David Carroll is a Hank Williams fan. According to “Hello Chattanooga” by Mr. Carroll, there’s no documentation of Williams singing here although he’s known to have passed through the Scenic City several times.

Carroll’s book says Audrey Williams, the singer’s wife, performed at the Memorial Auditorium on a Grand Ole Opry show in November, 1955. She also appeared at the auditorium in 1964 with Hank Jr. When “Your Cheatin Heart,” the movie story of her late husband, was released.

Carroll’s book documents Hank Williams Jr. singing in Chattanooga many times.

The late broadcaster Lloyd Payne said Hank Williams ate at Ellis Restaurant on Market Street at least once. Payne played Williams' records on WDXB and had interviewed Williams while on a trip to Nashville. Payne said Williams had agreed to give him an interview in Chattanooga, but weather prevented the star from coming to the radio station.

The late Charles “Peanut” Faircloth was friends with Williams from his days in the early 50’s of working radio in Augusta, Ga. Faircloth discovered 11-year-old Brenda Lee and said one of her favorite singers was Hank Williams - having listened to him growing up. Faircloth said in 1956, Ms. Lee landed a contract with Decca records and the first song she recorded was “Jambalaya.” “She enjoyed singing the song in remembrance of the late legendary artist, according to Faircloth.

WDOD radio started a tradition in 1966 that lasted over 20 years. Station manager Bill Nash came up with the idea of playing every other record by Hank on New Year’s Day. Nash, a devoted fan of the bowl games, said: “Not everyone enjoys football like I do, so we’ll give listeners something different.”

Because of WDOD’s night time signal the station received calls from all over the South and even got a letter from Canada thanking the station for playing Williams songs.

One listener who identified herself as a waitress at a Lookout Valley Restaurant said she probably served Williams one of his final meals on what some described as the last 1,000 mile ride. The server said Williams and his driver came into the eatery sometime in the early afternoon. She said his driver (identified as Charles Carr) did all the talking and ordered for the singer. The waitress said Williams didn’t eat much, but told her thank you, left a nice tip and, with the help of his driver, got back into his Cadillac convertible.

News accounts say a few hours later Williams and his driver stopped in Knoxville at the Andrew Johnson Hotel and Carr requested a doctor.

Those reports said hotel employees helped Williams to his car and the two proceeded to Bristol just across the state line into Virginia. Carr said Williams told him he didn’t want anything to eat so they continued on the way to a scheduled Ohio performance. Carr said several hours later he found Williams un-responsive in the back seat somewhere near Oak Hill, Va.

Williams’ official cause of death was listed as a heart attack. His funeral service was held in Montgomery, Ala., where an estimated 25,000 tried to get into the auditorium but only 3,000 were allowed to attend.

Chattanooga country music announcer the late Ray Hobbs said he had been a big fan of Williams all his life. Hobbs listened to Williams' “Health and Happiness radio broadcast” over the 50,000 watts WSM in Nashville.

Hobbs said, “I grew up listening to Hank, he was a good songwriter and singer. I played his records nearly every program, and our listeners liked them all.”

The late Grant Turner, longtime Grand Ole Opry announcer and friend, described Williams as a “poet, musician and singer.” Turner said Williams' most requested song on the live radio broadcast was “Lovesick Blues,” and he got the most applause of all the singers of that era. One night there were six encores and Red Foley had to quiet the audience.”

Turner said Hank liked to be introduced as “Luke the drifter,” because of the types of songs he was writing and singing.

Columbia and MGM record producers were very impressed with Williams’ songs. Tony Bennett recorded “Cold, Cold, Heart" in 1951 and it went to number one. In 1953, Bennett and Rosemary Clooney had top ten recordings of “Half as Much.” MGM’s 50’s singing sensation Joni James, a fan of Williams, also recorded several of his compositions that became top ten tunes. Ms. James “Your Cheating Heart” was number two less than two months after Williams’ death.

The late Nat King Cole recorded an album of country songs and at the top of the list was, “Your Cheatin Heart.” Cole said, “Hank’s music touched almost everyone’s life.”

A few years ago the Hayes Family, A Southern Gospel group, recorded “Jesus Remembered Me,” a Williams’ favorite. “I saw the light” is still a popular song on Gospel music shows.

Danny Davis formed the Nashville Brass in the late 60’s. His first album for RCA was entitled “The Nashville Sound.” and included two Williams songs - “I saw the light” and “Jambalaya.” In a radio interview, Davis said Williams’ music will live forever because it was liked by almost everyone. Davis went on to record other Williams songs including, “Kaw-liga” and “Hey Good Lookin.”

Williams' funeral was held Jan. 4, 1953 in Montgomery and was carried live on the radio.

At Williams’ request, Psalm 23 was read and the black quartet Southwind Singers sang “My Record will be there.”

Roy Acuff paid tribute to his friend and led several Grand Ole Opry singers, Ernest Tubb, Webb Pierce, Bill Monroe, Carl Smith and Red Foley, in singing Williams' own composition “I saw the light.”

Mr. Foley sang his “Peace in the Valley” one of Williams’ personal favorites.

The minister, Dr. Lyons, delivered the eulogy saying, “Hank was the singing idol of millions of Americans and just answered the call of the last round up. Hank will remain dear to our hearts. The secret of his greatness was the message of his heart singing only as a young boy could sing the messages of life.”

The service closed with “Precious Memories” by Hovie Lister and the Statesmen Quartet, all good friends of the singer.

Dean Martin got a lot of radio play in the 60’s when he recorded, “I can’t help it.” Martin said nobody could sing a country-soul song like Hank.

Partially blind pop singer Ray Charles loved the music of Hank Williams and recorded several of his songs before Charles' death in 2004. His “Your Cheating Heart,” “Half as Much,” and “Take These Chains from my Heart” are still being played today on classic country and oldie radio stations.

Big Band leader Guy Lombardo liked Williams' music so much he convinced his Decca record producer to let the band record “Half as Much” in 1952. When the band recorded the “Lombardo Country” LP in 1967 the band leader insisted on “Your Cheatin Heart” being on the record.

WDEF radio morning show host Luther Masingill said he got away with playing Hank’s songs because of the singer's overwhelming popularity. He said, “I wore out several copies of '“Your Cheatin’ Heart.' ”

Much more could be written about Hank Williams as his songbook will live forever. David Carroll said it best, “The fact that he’s still relevant 70 years after his death proves that good music lasts forever. I wonder if Hank ever had any idea that those of us in the 21st century would still be singing, 'Hey Good Lookin’ and 'Your Cheatin' Heart?' I have a feeling people will be enjoying his music in the next century too.”

