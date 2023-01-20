Motorcyclist Severely Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a hit and run that had occurred in the 5100 block of Hunter Road leaving a motorcyclist severely injured.

Parents reported that their teenage daughter had left their residence in the 10000 block of Central Drive sometime during the night. The case was referred to the Department of Children Services.

An officer took a theft report from Jack’s Family Restaurant regarding several missing bank deposits.

Officers assisted a sheriff’s deputy who had gotten out with an unaccompanied child who had been running in the roadway in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The child was found to have come from Wolftever Creek Elementary School and was returned to their custody.

The apartment manager for the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex requested officers to check on a dog in a parked van. The windows were partially down and the dog was in good health.

An officer assisted with traffic control in the 3700 block of University Drive after power lines were knocked down by a fallen tree, closing one lane of travel.

An individual was given a trespass warning and banned from the laundromat in the Crossroads Plaza at the request of the owner.

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive while responding to a disorder. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the jail after being booked on a vandalism warrant.

Police responded to a disorder at the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex. One individual was found to be having a mental health crisis and agreed to be transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

An officer assisted a citizen who had rented out a community room inside city hall and couldn’t get inside.

A resident in the 4900 block of Sandy Trail reported that they had been scammed out of $750.

An officer got out with a vehicle that was broken down in the Arby’s parking lot. The vehicle was able to be started and left the area.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex made a noise complaint regarding a neighbor. Contact was made with the neighbor on their behalf.



