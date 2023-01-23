Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVIE L 
8935 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798024 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE

AGUILAR, PABLO 
1613 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAGG, JAMIE DIANA 
722 BACON TRAIL APT 35 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)

BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE 
206 WEST INDIANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)

DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE 
8611 LEATHERWOOD TRL HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435191 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GARCIA RICO, RAMON JONATHAN 
1437 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GERALDO, SERGIO 
1400 JAMIELINN LANE LAS VEGAS, 89110 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOMEZ MELO, ALEXANDER MANUEL 
812 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL 
902 FORT OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GREEN, GERALD FARRIS 
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062324 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS 
7253 KILNGER LN OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

HURST, SHANE D 
5348 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123004 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, BRIAUNA SCYMONE 
2400 NORRTH BRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT

KERR, JAMES MICHAEL 
914 E ELMWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374052639 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEDFORD, BENJAMIN DAVID 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T 
2605 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MENDEZ ROBLERO, JOSE A 
128 BEACH FRONT LANE ROSSVILLE, 34401 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MESSER, BRENT T 
2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MORELAND, STEVE EDWARD 
6271 CASHMERE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MUSE, KENNETH WAYNE 
264 BELL CIR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE 
2823 FACEVILLE HWY BAINBRIDGE, 398196345 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOLASCO SEBASTIAN, OSCAR AUDIAS 
110 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALMER, STANLEY REX 
4716 WEST POINT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS 
1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POLLOCK, GRACE ELIZABETH 
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ, OVERLY GABRIEL 
5304 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123030 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
537 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

REED, JACOB SCOTT 
919 SEQUOYAH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING

SMITH, DEVONTA 
702 FARLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, MONTRELL T 
3006 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, ISAAC 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE

WEBB, BURTON 
1278 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052333 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEEKS, DERRICK LADON 
201 WASHINGTON ST SW ATLANTA, 30303 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOOTEN, JARQUELL 
782 FRAWLEY EASTRIGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, PABLO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAGG, JAMIE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/05/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARCIA RICO, RAMON JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
HURST, SHANE D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/30/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, BRIAUNA SCYMONE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT
LANGER, JOSEPH AARON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LEDFORD, BENJAMIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MADGE, JUSTIN M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/28/2004
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
MENDEZ ROBLERO, JOSE A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/09/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MESSER, BRENT T
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NASH, LEBRON L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PALMER, STANLEY REX
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/09/1959
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POLLOCK, GRACE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ, OVERLY GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REED, JACOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
SMITH, DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
SMITH, MONTRELL T
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA DEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, BURTON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOOTEN, JARQUELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/28/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED


