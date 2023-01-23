Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVIE L

8935 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798024

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PETITION TO REVOKE



AGUILAR, PABLO

1613 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAGG, JAMIE DIANA

722 BACON TRAIL APT 35 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)



BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

206 WEST INDIANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)



DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE

8611 LEATHERWOOD TRL HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435191

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GARCIA RICO, RAMON JONATHAN

1437 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GERALDO, SERGIO

1400 JAMIELINN LANE LAS VEGAS, 89110

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GOMEZ MELO, ALEXANDER MANUEL

812 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

902 FORT OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30707

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



GREEN, GERALD FARRIS

1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062324

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS

7253 KILNGER LN OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



HURST, SHANE D

5348 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123004

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, BRIAUNA SCYMONE

2400 NORRTH BRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT



KERR, JAMES MICHAEL

914 E ELMWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374052639

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LEDFORD, BENJAMIN DAVID

7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T

2605 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MENDEZ ROBLERO, JOSE A

128 BEACH FRONT LANE ROSSVILLE, 34401

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MESSER, BRENT T

2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



MORELAND, STEVE EDWARD

6271 CASHMERE LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MUSE, KENNETH WAYNE

264 BELL CIR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE

2823 FACEVILLE HWY BAINBRIDGE, 398196345

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NOLASCO SEBASTIAN, OSCAR AUDIAS

110 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PALMER, STANLEY REX

4716 WEST POINT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS

1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



POLLOCK, GRACE ELIZABETH

930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAMIREZ, OVERLY GABRIEL

5304 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123030

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

537 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



REED, JACOB SCOTT

919 SEQUOYAH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING



SMITH, DEVONTA

702 FARLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SMITH, MONTRELL T

3006 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMPSON, ISAAC

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PETITION TO REVOKE



WEBB, BURTON

1278 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052333

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WEEKS, DERRICK LADON

201 WASHINGTON ST SW ATLANTA, 30303

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WOOTEN, JARQUELL

782 FRAWLEY EASTRIGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, PABLO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAGG, JAMIE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/05/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA) BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT) DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARCIA RICO, RAMON JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GREEN, GERALD FARRIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE HURST, SHANE D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/30/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, BRIAUNA SCYMONE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT LANGER, JOSEPH AARON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LEDFORD, BENJAMIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MADGE, JUSTIN M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/28/2004

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON MENDEZ ROBLERO, JOSE A

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MESSER, BRENT T

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION NASH, LEBRON L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PALMER, STANLEY REX

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/09/1959

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE POLLOCK, GRACE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/22/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT