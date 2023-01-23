Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, STEVIE L
8935 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798024
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE
AGUILAR, PABLO
1613 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAGG, JAMIE DIANA
722 BACON TRAIL APT 35 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
BURRELL, CIARA MARSHALL
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE
206 WEST INDIANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
DANIEL, BRANDI MICHELLE
8611 LEATHERWOOD TRL HOMELESS HIXSON, 373435191
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GARCIA RICO, RAMON JONATHAN
1437 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GERALDO, SERGIO
1400 JAMIELINN LANE LAS VEGAS, 89110
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOMEZ MELO, ALEXANDER MANUEL
812 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GONZALEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
902 FORT OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS
1007 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062324
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HUDGINS, KEITH WILLIS
7253 KILNGER LN OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
HURST, SHANE D
5348 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123004
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, BRIAUNA SCYMONE
2400 NORRTH BRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT
KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
914 E ELMWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374052639
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEDFORD, BENJAMIN DAVID
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS T
2605 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MENDEZ ROBLERO, JOSE A
128 BEACH FRONT LANE ROSSVILLE, 34401
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MESSER, BRENT T
2324 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MORELAND, STEVE EDWARD
6271 CASHMERE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MUSE, KENNETH WAYNE
264 BELL CIR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NESMITH, PHILLIP LEE
2823 FACEVILLE HWY BAINBRIDGE, 398196345
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOLASCO SEBASTIAN, OSCAR AUDIAS
110 WILSON ST ROSSVILLE, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PALMER, STANLEY REX
4716 WEST POINT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS
1425 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POLLOCK, GRACE ELIZABETH
930 DOUGLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ, OVERLY GABRIEL
5304 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123030
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
537 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
REED, JACOB SCOTT
919 SEQUOYAH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
SMITH, DEVONTA
702 FARLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, MONTRELL T
3006 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, ISAAC
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE
WEBB, BURTON
1278 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052333
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
201 WASHINGTON ST SW ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOOTEN, JARQUELL
782 FRAWLEY EASTRIGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED
